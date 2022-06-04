ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – June 4th, 2022

Zimbabwe are all set to host Afghanistan for a limited-overs series, starting on June 4. The three-match ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series. All games will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The first ODI will be played on Saturday. Craig Ervine will continue to lead the Zimbabwe side. They have a well-balanced squad and will be eager to start the series on a winning note.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, on the other hand, will lead the Afghan side. They have got a good amount of experience on their side and will look to start on a positive note.

Ahead of the first game of the ODI series, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Wesley Madhevere

Wesley Madhevere in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Wesley Madhevere is in rich form with the bat. He finished as the highest run-scorer in their recent T20I series against Namibia with 163 runs in five games. He averaged 40.75 with the bat and will be looking to continue his form in the series against Afghanistan.

The 21-year-old is also a handy off-break bowler and can provide breakthroughs. He is certainly a player to look forward to in the limited-overs series against Afghanistan.

#2 Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi will be a key player for Afghanistan (Credit: Getty Images)

Mohammad Nabi has plenty of experience under his belt at the highest level. The right-handed all-rounder from Afghanistan has been a vital member of the side over the past few years and is a consistent performer with both bat and ball.

Nabi’s ability to bowl with the new ball makes him an important member of the side. He can also hit some lusty blows at the end and can contribute with both bat and ball.

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan will hope to continue his IPL form for Afghanistan (Credit: Getty Images)

Rashid Khan played a key role in Gujarat Titans lifting their maiden trophy in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022. He was economical with the ball in hand and picked up wickets at crucial junctures of the game.

Regarded as one of the best spinners of recent times, he often troubles the best batters in the world and is a key member of the Afghan side.

Rashid is more than a handy batter in the lower order as he clears the fence with ease. He is expected to play a vital role for Afghanistan in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. You have to pick him in your Dream11 side.

