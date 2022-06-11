ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – June 11th, 2022

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will face off in the first T20I of the three-match series starting June 9, Saturday, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Having sealed the ODI series in the first couple of games, Afghanistan won their third match as well to complete a 3-0 whitewash. The hosts failed to turn up in any of their games, as a result of which, they suffered three successive defeats.

Zimbabwe failed to play as a unit. Their batters could not string together partnerships at crucial periods while their bowlers also struggled to give the side breakthroughs. They were on the backfoot throughout the series and have to regroup.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan were phenomenal in all departments to dominate the hosts in the ODIs. They did well with both the bat and the ball. Afghanistan are favorites to start the T20 series with a win as well.

Heading into the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, here’s a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Blessing Muzarabani

In a series where the bowlers struggled to pick up wickets for Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani emerged as the standout performer for the hosts. He picked up seven wickets from three games in the ODI series, averaging 16 with an economy rate of just 4.14. Muzarabani’s best figures came in the first game, where he scalped 4/52.

He has been consistent with the ball for Zimbabwe in the recent past. Muzarabani is lethal with the new ball and his ability to generate movement either way makes him one of the top bowlers from both sides.

He is expected to carry his form into the T20I series as well and help Zimbabwe redeem themselves after a poor one-day series.

#2 Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi finished as the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series. He grabbed a total of eight wickets at an astounding average of 10.75 and an economy rate of just 3.18. Nabi was consistent throughout the series, picking up four wickets in the first game and two each in the second and third games.

While he did not get many opportunities with the bat, he registered an unbeaten 34 as his highest score. Nabi is known for bringing vast experience with him and is an able contributor with the bat as well.

Afghanistan will once again count on his experience and bank on his all-round display in the T20I series. Given that he can fetch points with both the bat and the ball, Nabi is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Rahmat Shah

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Rahmat Shah was Afghanistan’s best batter in the ODI series. In fact, he also emerged as the top run-getter from both sides. Rahmat scored 198 runs in three games at an average of 66, including two fifties as well. He finished with a top-score of 94 in the series.

Rahmat Shah has shown his ability to take responsibility and deliver under pressure with the bat. He has been an integral part of Afghanistan’s batting line-up over the last year or so. His consistent performances make him another top pick for your Dream11 side.

