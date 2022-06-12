ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – June 12th, 2022

The second game of the three-match T20I series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

Afghanistan currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin after finishing on top in the first T20I. Zimbabwe’s batters struggled a bit after electing to bat first as they only managed to score 159 in their 20 overs. They lost eight wickets in the process.

Afghanistan were up to the task as their batters contributed and helped them chase down the total in the last over with six wickets in hand. The hosts tried hard to defend the total and it went down to the wire but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the opening game of the series.

The second game of the series also promises to be a cracker of a contest as both sides will come out all guns blazing.

Ahead of the second T20I, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza in action (Image Courtesy: Caught At Point)

Sikandar Raza fought hard with the bat in the first T20I. He stood tall against the Afghan bowlers and scored 45 off 31 balls. His innings helped his side post 159 on the board, which included three fours and two maximums.

Raza is handy with his off-breaks as he bowled an economical spell in the first game of the series. He bowled four overs and conceded only 16 runs.

The 36-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers at the highest level for Zimbabwe in recent times and will look to contribute in the second T20I to keep the series alive.

#2 Najibullah Zadran

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Najibullah Zadran played the role of a finisher perfectly in the first T20I. Coming in to bat in the 11th over with over 70 runs needed, he took his time and once set, the southpaw started cutting loose and played some brilliant strokes.

Zadran hit two boundaries and three sixes as he remained unbeaten on 44 off just 25 balls to guide his side across the line with four balls to spare.

The southpaw has already played some mind-blogging innings in his career so far and will look to emulate those with the series win at stake in the second T20I.

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan plays a vital role for Afghanistan

The ever-reliable Rashid Khan is a key member for any side he plays in the shortest format. He has been a vital member of the Afghan side since making his debut and played a key role in the first T20I as well. He bowled beautifully and conceded only 21 runs in his four overs. He also picked up the wicket of Wesley Madhevere.

Rashid can also hit a long ball lower down the order and can play a huge role for the visitors to seal the series on Sunday itself.

You’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side and can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

