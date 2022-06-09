ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – June 9th, 2022

Zimbabwe will face Afghanistan in the third game of the ODI series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on June 9. Afghanistan have already sealed the series and will be looking to clean-sweep the series. The hosts have been outplayed in both games and need to fire in unison to finish the series on a high.

Zimbabwe batters have contributed but lacked big partnerships in both games. Their bowlers have failed miserably, struggling to pick up wickets, which has led to their downfall.

The Afghan side has looked flawless with their batters contributing heavily so far. They will be eager to carry forward their form and inflict a whitewash.

Ahead of the third ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, here’s a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Blessing Muzarabani has been the standout performer for Zimbabwe in the ODI series so far. He scalped four wickets in the first game and followed it up with one wicket in the second ODI. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 18.80 in the series so far.

Muzarabani has been one of the most consistent performers for Zimbabwe in recent times. His ability to swing the new ball both ways makes him a force to reckon with.

He will be eager to contribute in the final game of the series and finish on a high.

#2 Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi has been the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan (Credit: Getty Images)

Mohammad Nabi is the current leading wicket-taker in the ODI series so far, with six wickets in two games at an impressive average of 10.83.

The veteran all-rounder picked up four wickets in the first game. He bowled very well in the second game as well and finished with figures of 2/31 in his nine overs.

Nabi can contribute with the bat as well and has plenty of experience at the highest level which makes him an integral member of this Afghan side. You’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

#1 Rahmat Shah

Rahmat Shah has scored two half-centuries in as many games (Credit: Getty Images)

Rahmat Shah is the current leading run-scorer in the series. He missed out on a ton in both ODIs. He scored 94 in the first game of the series and followed it with another fine knock of 88 runs in the second.

He boasts an average of 91 with the bat and will look to contribute in the final game of the series.

Rahmat Shah has been a vital cog in the Afghan’s batting lineup in the last 12 months and his ability to adapt to the conditions makes him a must-pick in your Dream11 side.

