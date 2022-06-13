ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – June 14th, 2022

The third and final T20I of the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is set to get underway at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Afghanistan followed up their win in the first T20I with a 21-run win in the second game to pocket the series. Batting first, it was a fine effort from them to get to 170 from their twenty overs for the loss of five wickets. The side came back well to put up a competitive total on the board after losing a few early wickets.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe struggled with the bat once again. Despite a half-century from Innocent Kaia at the top, they could only manage to get to 149 from their 20 overs as they lost seven wickets in the process. Barring one good partnership in the middle, Zimbabwe kept losing wickets and were never really in the chase.

Afghanistan put up a good all-round effort with the ball to clinch the T20I series. Zimbabwe will look to avoid another series whitewash.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the third T20I.

#3 Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza has been the only consistent performer for Zimbabwe with the bat in the T20I series. He scored 45 runs in the first T20I and followed up with another impressive innings in the next game. Raza slammed a quickfire 21-ball 41, including one four and four sixes, striking at 195.24.

He is also a handy bowler and has been pretty economical in the series despite not picking up wickets. Raza is capable of keeping things tight and building pressure on the batters.

The 36-year-old has been consistent for Zimbabwe throughout the tour. He is capable of making key contributions with both the bat and the ball in hand. As the hosts eye a consolation win in the third T20I, Raza is expected to come good once again.

#2 Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi from the front for Afghanistan in the second T20I. The experienced all-rounder first smashed an unbeaten 22-ball 43 that helped his side get to 170/5, batting at a whopping strike rate of 195.45.

After his exploits with the bat, Nabi delivered with the ball as well, as he picked up the key wicket of a well-set Tadiwanashe Marumani at the top. He chipped in with the ball with a vital breakthrough.

Nabi picked up a wicket in the first match as well and stood at the end with Najibullah to finish the game for Afghanistan. He has been striking the ball well, carrying out the role of a finisher. His wicket-taking ability comes as an added bonus. Nabi will look to carry out his form as the visitors aim for a 3-0 clean sweep.

#1 Rashid Khan

It goes without saying that Rashid Khan is an invaluable asset, particularly in the shorter format of the game. The crafty Afghanistan spinner bowled a tight spell of 1/21 in the first game.

In the second T20I, he picked up two wickets from his four overs, accounting for the wickets of Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl. He proved his worth with the ball once again as he was amongst the wickets, helping his side win the game in the end.

Rashid is also equally capable with the bat. He can tonk the ball a long distance and has been a key performer with the bat as well. Afghanistan will count on his all-round display in the final match on Tuesday.

For his ability to fetch points with both bat and ball, Rashid is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

