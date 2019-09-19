ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 20th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Time is running out fast for Zimbabwe to make an impact as they face their final game of the tri-series against Afghanistan on Friday. With this being a dead rubber with Afghanistan and Bangladesh already scheduled to play each other in the final, Zimbabwe look to utilize this opportunity to win a game at the expense of the Asians. The last time these two teams played each other, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi were at their very best in what was a thumping win for the Afghans. With two of the world's best spinners in their ranks, Afghanistan walk into this fixture as the firm favourites although Zimbabwe could prove to be a handful for Rashid Khan and his men. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZIM vs AFG.

Squads to choose from:

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan(C), Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohd Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Rahmanullah, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shahidullah, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Dawlat Zadran and Naveen ul Haq.

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbani, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu and Ainsley Ndlovu

Playing XI Updates:

Afghanistan:

A couple of changes are on the cards for Afghanistan with vital game time on offer for Dawlat Zadran and Naveen ul Haq. Fareed Malik and Karim Janat should make way for them while the duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman remain the key for Afghanistan's success. Their batting unit should remain more or less the same although Hazratullah Zazai hasn't been in the best of form. Ashgar Afghan, Mohd Nabi and Najibullah Zadran have been in sensational form in the middle order although it is the emergence of Rahmanullah that has turned heads

Possible XI: Rahmanullah, Zazai, Tarakai, Afghan, Zadran, Nabi, Shafiq(WK), Rashid(C), Mujeeb, Zadran and Naveen

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe should bring back Craig Ervine to the top of the order with Regis Chakabva not troubling the scorers against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Tony Munyonga is another option in the bowling unit with Ainsley Ndlovu underwhelming in the previous game. Senior players, Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor haven't been able to convert their starts and would be expected to come good in their final game of the tri-series.

Possible XI: Taylor(WK), Masakadza (C), Ervine, Mutombodzi, Mutumbani, Williams, Burl, Jarvis, Mpofu, Munyony and Madziva/Chatara.

Match Details:

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Match 5

20th September 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report:

As seen on Wednesday, the pitch does play well although there is some help for the spinners as well. 170 is a par score here with there being no threat of rain for this game. Teams should prefer chasing on this pitch with dew playing a part as well.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor and Rahmanullah are the preferred options with their ability at the top of the order being evident in this series. While Rahmanullah was brilliant in the first game between the two sides, Brendan Taylor is due for a big one and should do well in the final game of the series for Zimbabwe.

Batsmen: Similar to Brendan Taylor, Hazratullah Zazai is another individual who has underwhelmed in this tri-series. He is a viable candidate in the fantasy team along with Najeeb Tarakai and Craig Ervine, who should return to the side. As for the last fantasy pick, one of Najibullah Zadran or Hamilton Masakadza should suffice.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi warranties a place in the side with the SRH all-rounder in fine form with the bat. Although he hasn't done much in the bowling department, his batting prowess should earn some points. Two Zimbabwe allrounders are also preferred with Sean Williams and Ryan Burl bound to have a major say in the outcome of the game on Friday.

Bowlers: Afghan's spin twins, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman are certainties in the fantasy team with their ability to pick wickets on a consistent basis. While Kyle Jarvis is a worthwhile selection as well, the likes of Tendai Chatara or Mpofu should do the trick as well.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai and Brendan Taylor are expected to make up for their failures in this game. They are the first choices for captaincy or vice-captaincy while Rashid Khan's leg-spin could also prove to be the difference between the two sides on Friday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah, Craig Ervine, Ashgar Afghan, Najeeb Tarakai, Hazratullah Zazai, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Mohd Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Kyle Jarvis. Captain: Hazratullah Zazai, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah, Brendan Taylor, Najeeb Tarakai, Hazratullah Zazai, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Mohd Nabi, Sean Williams, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Kyle Jarvis. Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Brendan Taylor