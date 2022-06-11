ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, 11 June.

Afghanistan swept hosts Zimbabwe in the ODI series, with their superior bowling strength being the difference. They will look to continue their unbeaten run on this tour, with the likes of Noor Ahmad and Azmatullah Omarzai looking to make a good first impression. However, the Zimbabweans are a better team in the shortest format. While they have a decent bowling attack, they will rely on their senior players Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza to step up with the bat. With both teams eyeing a big win to kickstart the series, an entertaining game is on the cards in Harare.

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba/Dion Myers, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Ryan Burl

AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Ihsanullah Janat/Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Match Details

ZIM vs AFG, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 11th June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in the ODI series, the pitch in Harare is a good one to bat on despite the bowlers likely getting some help off the surface. The batters will look to go on the attack from ball one and maximize the powerplay field restrictions. The pitch could slow down as the match progresses, paving the way for the spinners to have a say in the outcome of the game. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's ZIM vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a woeful ODI series against Zimbabwe, unable to get going in the powerplay overs. However, a return to his preferred format, should serve him well. Given his explosiveness and ability to access different parts of the ground, Gurbaz is a must-have in your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine, like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, hasn't been in the best of form, despite showing glimpses of his ability. Ervine has a heap of experience to fall back on and can clear the boundary at will. With the southpaw capable of playing spin well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Allrounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is perhaps Zimbabwe's best player, with his performances in the ODI series being noteworthy. While his off-spin is a decent wicket-taking threat, Raza's batting prowess alone should earn him a spot in your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan put in a fine performance in the third ODI, picking up three wickets in the middle overs. However, Rashid is a different beast in the T20 format, having played in almost every franchise league in the world. While his leg-spin is a lethal wicket-taking option, Rashid also adds value with the bat, making him a must-have in your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Important stats for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 534 runs in 20 T20I matches, Average: 26.70

Rashid Khan - 105 wickets in 58 T20I matches, Average: 12.92

Blessing Muzarabani - 25 wickets in 21 T20I matches, Average: 26.12

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chakabva, R Gurbaz, H Zazai, N Zadran, C Ervine, M Nabi, S Raza, W Madhevere, R Khan, B Muzarabani and F Haq.

Captain: R Gurbaz. Vice-captain: F Haq.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Burl, R Gurbaz, H Zazai, N Zadran, C Ervine, K Janat, S Raza, W Madhevere, R Khan, B Muzarabani and F Haq.

Captain: R Khan. Vice-captain: W Madhevere.

