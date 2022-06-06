ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday.

Afghanistan landed the first blow in the series courtesy of a fine bowling performance last week. They will be keen to sustain their form with another such performance and seal another series win.

However, the hosts are no pushover. They are well and truly capable of springing a surprise with a good blend of youth and experience to fall back on in their roster.

With the series potentially on the line, a cracker of a contest beckons in Harare.

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga

AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Match Details

ZIM vs AFG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 06 June 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is competitive at the Harare Sports Club. The pacers should get ample help early on with extra bounce and movement available.

The batters will look to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand for a big launch in the second half of the innings.

Spin should play a part in the middle overs with some turn also on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being the average score at this venue.

Today's ZIM vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz didn't have the best of games earlier in the week and was unable to get going in the powerplay phase. However, he remains Afghanistan's best batter in the powerplay given his wide range of shots.

He has a good record in ODI cricket and adds value with the gloves as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine has blown hot and cold in recent weeks, struggling to strike a chord with consistency. The southpaw is an experienced campaigner who can score big runs in the top-order as well. With the conditions suiting his style of play, Ervine is a handy addition to your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Allrounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza was one of Zimbabwe's best players in the first ODI, scoring a valiant fifty with the bat. While his form with the bat has been decent, Raza's bowling ability adds a lot of value as well. With Raza capable of winning matches singlehandedly in this format, he can be backed to put in a good performance yet again.

Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi has been a revelation since making his ODI debut earlier in the year. Farooqi picked up a couple of wickets in the previous match as well, using his variations and swing-bowling ability to good effect. With Farooqi in decent form, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM)

Important stats for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rahmat Shah - 2847 runs in 83 ODI matches, Average: 37.46

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 78 wickets in 50 ODI matches, Average: 23.13

Blessing Muzarabani - 43 wickets in 31 ODI matches, Average: 30.6

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Craig Ervine, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Milton Shumba, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Craig Ervine, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Ibrahim Zadran, Vice-Captain: Craig Ervine

