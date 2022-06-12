ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, 12 June.

Despite a spirited performance from Zimbabwe, Afghanistan's superior batting strength came to the fore as they chased down a tricky target. Afghanistan haven't missed a beat on this tour and will want to wrap up a series win in the game. However, Zimbabwe have shown signs of improvement with each passing game. While their bowlers have done well, the onus will be on their experienced players to step up with the bat. With the outcome of the series on the line, a cracking game beckons in Harare.

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba/Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Ryan Burl.

AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Nijat Masood.

Match Details

ZIM vs AFG, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 11th June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Harare Sports Club with there being enough help on offer for the bowlers. There should be enough swing available early on to keep the pacers interested. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the nature of the track. Both teams will look to keep wickets in hand and look to go all out in the backend of the innings. The two teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to slow down.

Today's ZIM vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva, who was demoted to a middle-order role, had a decent outing in the previous game, but couldn't convert his start. He has good technique against both pace and spin and can clear the boundary at times of need. With the Zimbabwean keeper looking in good form, he is one to watch out for in the game.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai put in a good performance at the top of the order in the first game, scoring a 26-ball 45. The southpaw went on the attack from ball one, which is a trait of his batting. With the conditions also suiting his style of batting, Hazratullah is a good addition to your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring 45 runs and conceding just 16 runs in his four overs. He has been their go-to player in both this series and the ODI series with his experience serving him well. With Raza likely to play a big role in this game, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is perhaps the best bowler in T20 cricket with his record speaking for itself. The leg-spinner has been in fine form, returning with figures of 1/21 in the previous game as well. With Rashid adding value with the bat as well, he can be backed to excel against Zimbabwe in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM)

Important stats for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 534 runs in 20 T20I matches, Average: 26.70

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 6 wickets in 3 T20I matches, Average: 12.00

Blessing Muzarabani - 25 wickets in 21 T20I matches, Average: 26.12

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Craig Ervine, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Innocent Kaia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Craig Ervine, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi, Luke Jongwe, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani and Nijat Masood

Captain: Craig Ervine. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

