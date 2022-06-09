ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, 9 June.

Afghanistan have been brilliant in the series, putting in two convincing performances with the ball. The likes of Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah have also stepped up on the batting front, complimenting their bowlers impeccably. They will be eyeing a series cleansweep against Zimbabwe, who have had their moments. The Zimbabweans will need their experienced duo of Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine to step up as they look to salvage some lost pride. All in all, an intriguing game beckons between the two sides in Harare.

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba/Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe.

AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Match Details

ZIM vs AFG, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 9th June 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games in the series, the pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a competitive one with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The new ball will be key, with the batters having to watch out for movement off the surface. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's ZIM vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has failed to get going with the bat in the series so far. While the likes of Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah have starred on the batting front, the onus will be on Gurbaz to deliver at the top of the order. Given his experience and range of shots, he is a good addition to your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine, like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, hasn't been in the best of form despite showing glimpses of his ability. Ervine is an experienced campaigner who has played over 100 ODIs and can anchor the innings to perfection. With the conditions suiting his style of play, Ervine is one to watch out for in this game.

Allrounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe's best batter by some distance in the series, coming up with two valuable knocks in the middle order. Raza can also more than hold his own with the ball, with over 50 wickets to his name in ODI cricket. Given his all-round skill-set, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi has been brilliant with the new ball in the series, even picking up a couple of wickets in the previous game. His stock in white-ball cricket has grown exponentially with his variations and swing-bowling ability holding him in good stead. With the left-armer in fine form, he could be backed to claim more wickets against Zimbabwe today.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM)

Important stats for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 449 runs in 11 ODI matches, Average: 44.90

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 78 wickets in 51 ODI matches, Average: 23.44

Blessing Muzarabani - 44 wickets in 32 ODI matches, Average: 30.86

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Craig Ervine, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Fazalhaq Farooqi.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Craig Ervine, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Tendai Chatara, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Captain: Mujeeb ur Rahman. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

