ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, 14 June.

Afghanistan haven't missed a beat on this tour, winning all five white-ball matches so far. They will be keen to end the tour on a high with another good performance, with the likes of Rashid Khan and Najibullah Zadran in fine form. However, Zimbabwe cannot be taken lightly in the shortest format. They have a good blend of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Harare with both teams eyeing a win, albeit for different reasons.

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani/Donald Tiripano and Ryan Burl.

AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai/Noor Ahmad and Nijat Masood/Fareed Malik.

Match Details

ZIM vs AFG, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 14th June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a competitive one with ample help available for both the pacers and spinners. There shouldn't be much swing available early on, allowing batters to go all out in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's ZIM vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva, who has been one of Zimbabwe's go-to batters across all formats in the last few years, hasn't had the best of form over the last few years. He has been moved all over the place in the Zimbabwe batting order, owing to his poor form. But given his explosiveness with the bat, Chakabva could be backed to get some runs in the game.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai has been decent at the top of the Afghan batting unit so far, scoring some quick runs in the powerplay. Although he is one of the most destructive batters in the world, he does have some limitations when it comes to strike rotation and building an innings. But given the form that he is in at the moment, Zazai should be a good addition to your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe's best batter in the T20I series, coming up with two valuable performances in the middle order. While Raza continues to excel with the bat, he can also add value on the bowling front, holding him in good stead and making him a must-have in your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is perhaps the best T20 bowler in the world with his record speaking for itself. He has been in fine form on this tour, picking up 10 wickets in five matches across both formats. With Rashid likely to play a part with the bat as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Hazratullah Zazai (AFG)

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM)

Important stats for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Najibullah Zadran - 101 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 142.25

Mohammad Nabi - 58 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Ryan Burl - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 7.25

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Craig Ervine, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Luke Jongwe.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Craig Ervine, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tendai Chatara.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

