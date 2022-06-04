ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022, 1st ODI

Zimbabwe will take on Afghanistan in the first ODI of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.
Zimbabwe last played an ODI series in January when they faced Sri Lanka in a bilateral series. They ended up losing the series 2-1.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan last faced Bangladesh in a bilateral series in February earlier this year. They lost the first two ODIs but ended up winning the final match. They also defeated Zimbabwe’s select XI in the warm-up game by 68 runs.
ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today
ZIM XI
Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe
AFG XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Match Details
ZIM vs AFG, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022, 1st ODI
Date and Time: 4th June, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Pitch Report
The surface is expected to assist both bowlers and batters in equal amounts. Batters will look to get their eyes in before unleashing the big shots. The average first innings score here is 230 and the side winning the toss would ideally like to bat first.
Story continues below ad
Today’s ZIM vs AFG Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is an explosive batsman who loves to take on opposition bowling units. He has scored 428 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 53.50 and has already scored three centuries.
Batters
Craig Ervine has plenty of experience and is one of the leading figures in the Zimbabwe dressing room. He has scored 2837 runs in 102 ODIs at an average of 32.60.
All-rounders
Mohammad Nabi is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has played 130 ODI matches and has scored 2869 runs at a strike rate of 85 and has also claimed 134 wickets.
Sikandar Raza is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 3086 runs in 111 matches at an average of 34.28. He has also claimed 63 wickets at an average economy rate of 4.88.
Story continues below ad
Bowlers
Rashid Khan is arguably the greatest modern-day spinner in limited-overs cricket. Fresh off the back of IPL success, Rashid is expected to showcase his talent in the 50-over format.
The 23-year-old has scalped 151 wickets in 80 matches and has also scored 1069 runs. Rashid should be the first captaincy pick for your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is another world-class spinner in the Afghanistan squad. He has scalped 78 wickets in 49 matches at an economy rate of 3.97.
Top 5 best players to pick in ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team
Rashid Khan (AFG)
Mujeeb ur Rahman (AFG)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Craig Ervine (ZIM)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
Important stats for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team
Rashid Khan: 1069 runs and 151 wickets in 80 matches
Mujeeb ur Rahman: 78 wickets in 49 matches
Sikandar Raza: 3086 runs and 63 wickets in 111 matches
Story continues below ad
Craig Ervine: 2837 runs in 102 matches
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 428 runs in nine matches
ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan
Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Story continues below ad
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Craig Ervine, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan
Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza