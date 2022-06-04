ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022, 1st ODI

Zimbabwe will take on Afghanistan in the first ODI of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.

Zimbabwe last played an ODI series in January when they faced Sri Lanka in a bilateral series. They ended up losing the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan last faced Bangladesh in a bilateral series in February earlier this year. They lost the first two ODIs but ended up winning the final match. They also defeated Zimbabwe’s select XI in the warm-up game by 68 runs.

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe

AFG XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Match Details

ZIM vs AFG, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 4th June, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to assist both bowlers and batters in equal amounts. Batters will look to get their eyes in before unleashing the big shots. The average first innings score here is 230 and the side winning the toss would ideally like to bat first.

Today’s ZIM vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is an explosive batsman who loves to take on opposition bowling units. He has scored 428 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 53.50 and has already scored three centuries.

Batters

Craig Ervine has plenty of experience and is one of the leading figures in the Zimbabwe dressing room. He has scored 2837 runs in 102 ODIs at an average of 32.60.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nabi is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has played 130 ODI matches and has scored 2869 runs at a strike rate of 85 and has also claimed 134 wickets.

Sikandar Raza is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 3086 runs in 111 matches at an average of 34.28. He has also claimed 63 wickets at an average economy rate of 4.88.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan is arguably the greatest modern-day spinner in limited-overs cricket. Fresh off the back of IPL success, Rashid is expected to showcase his talent in the 50-over format.

The 23-year-old has scalped 151 wickets in 80 matches and has also scored 1069 runs. Rashid should be the first captaincy pick for your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is another world-class spinner in the Afghanistan squad. He has scalped 78 wickets in 49 matches at an economy rate of 3.97.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (AFG)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Craig Ervine (ZIM)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Important stats for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan: 1069 runs and 151 wickets in 80 matches

Mujeeb ur Rahman: 78 wickets in 49 matches

Sikandar Raza: 3086 runs and 63 wickets in 111 matches

Craig Ervine: 2837 runs in 102 matches

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 428 runs in nine matches

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Craig Ervine, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

