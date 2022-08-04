ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI - August 5, 2022

Zimbabwe (ZIM) host Bangladesh (BAN) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, August 05, at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh 2-1 in the T20I series and will be confident as the action shifts to the one-day format. However, they haven’t had a great run in the 50-over format in the recent past. They lost their previous ODI series 0-3 against Afghanistan and have faced four successive defeats in their last five games.

Bangladesh were left shocked after their series defeat in the T20Is. However, they have proven themselves to be a better side in the 50-over format. They beat South Africa and West Indies in their last two series and will look to redeem themselves against Zimbabwe as well.

They have won all of their last five ODIs against Zimbabwe and boast a better head-to-head record as well.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ZIM vs BAN contest.

#3 Sikandar Raza

India v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Sikandar Raza displayed great form in the T20I series and was the leading run-scorer for Zimbabwe with 127 runs from three games, averaging 63.50 and striking at 158.75. He also picked up a couple of wickets.

Raza is one of the most experienced players in the side and Zimbabwe will need him to come good with both the bat and the ball. The seasoned all-rounder has piled up 3231 runs at an average of 34.74 and has picked up 63 wickets from 114 ODIs that he has played thus far. He is a key pick for your fantasy team as well.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked up four wickets in the T20I series. He is the lead pacer for Bangladesh and will have to deliver with the ball as they eye redemption.

Mustafizur has picked up 134 wickets from 77 ODIs at an average of 23.64, economy-rate of 5.09 and a strike-rate of 27.85. He has five five-wicket hauls to his name as well.

The left-arm seamer can pick up wickets at the front and backend of the innings and is a highly effective bowler given the variations that he brings to the table.

#1 Tamim Iqbal

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Tamim Iqbal will captain Bangladesh in the ODI series. He was their leading run-scorer against the West Indies with 117 runs from three games at an average of 58.50.

He is one of the most experienced campaigners in this side and a batting mainstay for the visitors. Tamim has amassed 7943 runs from 228 one-day matches at a healthy average of 36.94, scoring 14 hundreds and 53 half-centuries in his career thus far.

He will hold the key for them at the top of the order with the bat and is a reliable batter who has been consistent more often than not. The southpaw is in good touch as well and will be eager to continue performing to the best of his abilities.

