ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - July 22nd, 2021

The first game of the T20I series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played on July 22. Bangladesh have been brilliant on this tour so far, winning the lone Test and clean-sweeping the ODI series 3-0. Zimbabwe will be hoping to bounce back in the shortest format.

In terms of squads, the hosts have decided to rest Brendan Taylor for the T20I series while Sean Williams and Craig Ervine won’t take part either. For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.

Both teams will be eager to start the series on a positive note. Ahead of the first game, let’s look at the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani bowled fantastically in the Test match and has been in good form in recent times. He has picked up three wickets in as many games in the ODI series and has the ability to run through the opposition batting line-up.

Muzarabani was quite remarkable for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League last month. He was instrumental in the team’s success in lifting the title. The pacer is certainly a player to watch out for.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman is a key player in the Bangladesh T20I side. The bowler's ability to bowl with the new ball and in death overs makes him a lethal weapon in the shortest format. After missing the first two games of the ODI series, Mustafizur Rahman played the third game and picked up three wickets.

The Bangladesh bowling unit relies heavily on the left-arm pacer and he is definitely a player to watch out for.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe in the ODI series and one player who stood out for them was all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. He scored 145 runs in three matches at an impressive average of 72.50, which included a match-winning knock of 96* in the second ODI. Shakib Al Hasan also picked up eight wickets in the series.

Shakib Al Hasan is ranked second in ICC’s T20I all-rounder rankings and plays a huge role in the team’s success. He will be eager to continue his rich form in the T20I series and contribute to the team’s success.

