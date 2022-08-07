ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI - August 7, 2022

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on August 7. The African nation leads the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

A solid performance from Zimbabwe helped them get an early lead in the series. After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh scored 303 in their quota of 50 overs. Zimbabwe bowlers managed to pick up only two wickets.

The Zimbabwean batters stepped up, with Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza scoring centuries to help them chase down the total in the penultimate over with five wickets in hand.

Ahead of the second ODI, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal led from the front in the first ODI on Friday. Iqbal, opening the batting for Bangladesh, scored 62 to help his side lay a solid platform. His knock included nine fours.

Tamim has plenty of experience at the highest level. He will be hoping to give his side another solid start in the second ODI and keep the series alive.

#2 Innocent Kaia

Zimbabwe were set a massive target of 304 in the first ODI and they got off to a shaky start, losing both their openers in the first two overs. Innocent Kaia, coming in to bat at No. 3, held the innings nicely from one end and along with Sikandar Raza, built a solid partnership.

Kaia brought up his maiden century for his country to beat Bangladesh. His knock of 110 came off 122 balls, comprising 11 fours and two maximums. He will be eager to keep contributing for his side and help them clinch the series on Sunday itself.

#1 Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza has been in sensational form in recent times. He played a key role in helping his side win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022. The 36-year-old continued his rich form in the limited-overs series against Bangladesh as well.

In the first ODI, Raza notched up a fantastic ton and remained unbeaten on 135 to guide his side across the line while chasing 304. He smashed eight fours and six maximums. Raza also helped the bowling unit by picking up a wicket.

You’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

