ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI - August 10, 2022

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, August 10, at the Harare Sports Club. Hosts Zimbabwe have already sealed the series 2-0 ahead of this match.

Bangladesh batted first in the second ODI and put up a solid total of 290 for the loss of nine wickets on the board. It was yet another fine batting performance from the visitors. Credit also goes to Zimbabwe for picking up nine wickets and preventing the Bangladeshi batters from going past the 300-run mark.

The hosts scripted a successful run-chase for the second time in the series, as they overhauled the target in just 47.3 overs with five wickets at their disposal. It was another solid display from them under pressure, which not only helped them win the match but also take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Bangladesh will be keen to salvage some pride and avoid a whitewash. Prior to the third ODI, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Regis Chakabva

Since being appointed captain for this series, Regis Chakabva has had a brilliant run both as skipper and batter. He is the third-highest run-getter for Zimbabwe in this series, scoring 104 runs at an average of 52.00 at an impressive strike-rate of 128.39.

Chakabva played a captain’s knock in the second ODI, slamming 102 runs off just 75 deliveries, that included 10 fours and 2 sixes at a strike-rate of 136. He was involved in a match-winning partnership with Sikandar Raza, who remained unbeaten on 117 off 127 balls.

#2 Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal may not be having a good time as captain in this series but has delivered with the willow once again. He is the leading run-scorer for his side with 112 runs at an average of 56.00.

Tamim has been a stalwart for Bangladesh in this format. He scored 62 runs in the first game and backed it up with another half-century, scoring 50 off 45 balls in the second ODI.

However, the visitors will need more from their skipper and he is expected to carry his form and convert the starts into big scores.

#1 Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is in the form of his life at the moment. He is having a magnificent series with both the bat and the ball. Raza has amassed 252 runs in the series so far, slamming hundreds in both matches. He scored an unbeaten 135 in the first ODI and once again scored an unbeaten 117 in the second match, with both the knocks coming under pressure in run-chases.

Raza has also contributed with the ball and has picked up four wickets so far. He is expected to fire on all cylinders in the third ODI and will be key to Zimbabwe making it 3-0 in the series. The veteran all-rounder is undoubtedly a must-pick for your fantasy team.

