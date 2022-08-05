ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Bangladesh (BAN) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, August 5.

After a thrilling T20I series, the action shifts to the ODI format as both Zimbabwe and Bangladesh look to gain an early advantage. Although they lost the T20I series, Bangladesh will start as the clear favorites. They boast a strong roster. with Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim set to return. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are set to field some new talents, with Craig Ervine and Sean Williams being rested. All in all, a cracker of a game beckons between in Harare.

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Litton Das (wk), Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam/Nasum Ahmed.

ZIM XI

Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Wesley Madhevere, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Brad Evans.

Match Details

ZIM vs BAN, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 5th August 2022, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Harare with there being some help on offer for the spinners. The new ball might not move around much, allowing batters to get their eye in and make full use of the conditions. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play, making for a good contest between bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with 250-260 being par at the venue.

Today’s ZIM vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Litton Das: Litton Das blew hot and cold in the T20Is, unable to play a big knock in the series decider. The Bangladesh opener has been one of their go-to options with the bat, scoring plenty of runs across all formats. Given his experience and ability against both pace and spin, Litton should get the nod in your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Milton Shumba: Milton Shumba did not look comfortable in the T20I series, managing only a handful of runs. However, Shumba is a bright prospect in the white-ball formats, with his ability against spin being noteworthy. With Shumba due for a big one, he could be a handy pick in your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza was the standout performer for Zimbabwe in the T20Is, starring with both the bat and ball. The Zimbabwean all-rounder has been in pristine form over the last few months, adding some much-needed balance and firepower to the team. With the conditions likely to suit Raza yet again, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is one of the best white-ball bowlers, with his record justifying the claim. The Bangla pacer showed glimpses of his ability in the T20I series with his clever off-cutters standing out. With the pitch likely to be on the slower side, Mustafizur could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Litton Das (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan (BAN)

Important stats for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal - 7943 runs in 228 ODI matches, Average: 36.94

Mehidy Hasan - 71 wickets in 61 ODI matches, Average: 32.52

Sean Williams - 4149 runs in 142 ODI matches, Average: 35.16

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chakabva, L Das, T Iqbal, N Hossain Shanto, R Burl, M Shumba, S Raza, M Hasan Miraz, T Islam, M Rahman and L Jongwe.

Captain: L Das. Vice-captain: S Raza.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahim, L Das, W Masakadza, N Hossain Shanto, R Burl, M Shumba, S Raza, M Hasan Miraz, T Islam, M Rahman and L Jongwe.

Captain: R Burl. Vice-captain: L Das.

