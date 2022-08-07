ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Bangladesh (BAN) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, August 7.

Zimbabwe landed the first blow in the ODI series, courtesy of a fine partnership between Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza. Despite missing some key personnel, Zimbabwe have a talented roster with the likes of Wesley Madhevere and Milton Shumba being key to their fortunes. However, they will be wary of a wounded Bangladesh side who will be itching to return to winning ways. Although they will be without Litton Das, Bangladesh have enough firepower in their ranks to start as the favorites.

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Anamul Haque, Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

ZIM XI

Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga/Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Victor Nyauchi.

Match Details

ZIM vs BAN, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 7th August 2022, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a good one to bat on with there not being much movement on offer early on. There could be a hint of extra bounce for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s ZIM vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim: Although Mushfiqur Rahim scored a fifty in the previous game, he was not at his best. The veteran keeper-batter couldn't get going in the backend of the innings, but remains capable of clearing the boundary with ease. Given his form and the likelihood of him donning the gloves in the absence of Litton Das, Rahim is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Milton Shumba: Milton Shumba did have a lot to do in the previous game, with Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaia slamming twin hundreds. The Zimbabwean youngster is a talented player who can shift gears at will. He is due for a big knock in this format and given the conditions on offer, Shumba could be backed to score some runs today.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a sensational hundred in the middle order alongside Innocent Kaia. The previous performance was just an extension of his form over the last few months, with Raza impressing in both white-ball formats consistently. With Raza also adding value with his off-spin, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has blown hot and cold on this tour, unable to hold his own with the new ball. However, he remains a good asset for Bangladesh to rely on in the white-ball format. His experience and killer slower balls are bound to come in handy, making him a good addition to your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

Important stats for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal - 62(88) vs Zimbabwe in the previous game

Mehidy Hasan - 72 wickets in 62 ODI matches, Average: 32.89

Sikandar Raza - 135(109) vs Bangladesh in the previous game

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Regis Chakabva, Tamim Iqbal, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Luke Jongwe.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Wesley Madhevere, Tamim Iqbal, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Anamul Haque, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Luke Jongwe.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Wesley Madhevere.

