ZIM vs BAN: Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday.

Bangladesh, despite the absence of their captain Tamim Iqbal, came up with a good performance to clinch a big win in the first T20I. Riding on the exploits of Mohammad Naim at the top of the order, Bangladesh chased down a tricky total without any fuss. Their bowling attack was also in good form, with Mustafizur Rahman picking up three wickets to pave the way for a good win. They will be eyeing a series win on Friday, although it isn't going to be easy.

Zimbabwe did show signs of progress, with Chakabva continuing his rich white-ball form. However, he will need the likes of Dion Myers and captain Sikandar Raza to come up with good performances if they are to beat Bangladesh for the first time on this tour. They will head into this game as underdogs but with the series on the line, expect the home side to come up with a better performance on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Wessly Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 23rd July 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

An even contest between the bat and ball beckons with the pacers expected to enjoy the conditions upfront. Extra bounce and swing should be on offer for the pacers early on, keeping the batsmen on their toes. They will need to bide their time in the middle before going big. The spinners will play a major role in the middle overs with some turn available for them off the surface. Chasing would be the preferred option, although the pitch shouldn't change too much as the match progresses. 160 should be a good total at the venue with wickets in hand being the key towards the backend of the innings.

ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction Today

ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Dion Myers, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Mustafizur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Shakib al Hasan. Vice-captain: Dion Myers

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Dion Myers, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Sikandar Raza. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar