ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Bangladesh (BAN) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, August 10.

Zimbabwe have already sealed a historic series win, with Sikandar Raza standing out for the hosts. They have been in brilliant form over the last few weeks and will be keen to do a series whitewash. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have not been able to click as a unit despite having a strong roster. The likes of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad will be crucial for the visitors as they look to restore some lost pride. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Harare.

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Anamul Haque, Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

ZIM XI

Tarisai Musakanda, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Tanaka Chivanga and Victor Nyauchi.

Match Details

ZIM vs BAN, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 10th August 2022, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

Although the pitch in Harare is a decent one to bat on, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers. There shouldn't be much swing available with the new ball, allowing batters to make good use of the conditions upfront. However, spinners should play a role in the middle overs, with the pitch likely to be a touch on the slower side. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being par at the venue.

Today’s ZIM vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva scored his maiden hundred in the previous game, guiding Zimbabwe to a famous win. The captain looked in good touch, taking on both the pacers and spinners with aplomb in the middle overs. With Chakabva finally getting some runs under his belt, he could be backed to maintain his form.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal has shown flashes of brilliance in the series, coming up with two handy knocks at the top of the order. However, he has been unable to kick on and convert them into big scores. Given his experience and ability to play big knocks in this format, Tamim should be a fine addition to your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been the star of the series, scoring hundreds in both games so far. He has been integral to Zimbabwe's fortunes, leading them to a historic series win over Bangladesh. While his batting form has been sensational, Raza adds value with his off-spin as well, making him a must-have in your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Taijul Islam: Taijul Islam had a decent outing in the previous game, using his accuracy and experience to good effect. The left-arm spinner has a decent record in the ODI format, with a bowling average of 22.94 to show for his efforts. With the conditions suiting the spinners, Taijul should prove to be a handful in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Hasan Mahmud (BAN)

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

Important stats for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal - 112 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 84.21

Mehidy Hasan - 74 wickets in 63 ODI matches, ER: 4.56

Sikandar Raza - 252 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 106.78

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Regis Chakabva, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Innocent Kaia, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Luke Jongwe and Victor Nyauchi.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Regis Chakabva.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Regis Chakabva, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Innocent Kaia, Afif Hossain, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Luke Jongwe and Brad Evans.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan.

