ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

After two pulsating T20s, it's down to the final game between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The hosts have upped their game in the T20 format despite not availing the services of Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor. However, with the likes of Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza performing with the bat, Zimbabwe will fancy a series win against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh have blown hot and cold in the series, but they don't have a full strength batting unit. However, they have enough firepower in both departments to overcome the hosts. All eyes will be on Shakib Al Hasan, who has arguably been Bangladesh's best player in the series as both teams eye a series-clinching win on Sunday.

ZIM vs BAN Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Wessly Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on with the pacers expected to get some help early on. While there is ample swing and bounce on offer, the batsmen will look to take the attack to the bowlers. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the amount of turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction Today

ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Shakib al Hasan, Ryan Burl, Mahedi Hasan, Luke Jongwe, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Shakib al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Dion Myers

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmadullah Riyad, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Shakib al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Luke Jongwe, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam

Captain: Dion Myers, Vice-Captain: Soumya Sarkar

