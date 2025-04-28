ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2025, 2nd Test

The 2nd Test match of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Bangladesh (BAN). The match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, starting on Monday, April 28. Here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Zimbabwe played superbly in the first test match against Bangladesh and won by three wickets. Brian Bennett made half centuries in both innings while Blessing Muzarabani led the bowling unit with a total of nine wickets. Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere were other impressive performers of the match from Zimbabwe.
These two teams have played a total of 19 head-to-head matches. Both teams have won eight matches each. Three matches ended in a draw.
ZIM vs BAN Match Details
The 2nd Test match of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2025 will be played on April 28 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ZIM vs BAN, 2nd Test Match
Date and Time: 28th April 2025, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Pitch Report
The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is good for bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last Test match played here was between Bangladesh and South Africa back in October 2024, where a total of 877 runs were scored at a loss of 26 wickets.
ZIM vs BAN Form Guide
ZIM - W
BAN - L
ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing XI
ZIM Playing XI
No injury updates
Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi
BAN Playing XI
No injury updates
Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana
ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Jaker Ali
Jaker Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent Test matches. He smashed 86 runs in the last match. Nyasha Mayavo is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Brian Bennett
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Brian Bennett are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Brian Bennett is one of the best batters of Zimbabwe. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and can once again trouble Bangladesh bowlers. He smashed 111 runs in the last match. Mominul Haque is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Sean Williams and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 12 runs and took 10 wickets in the last match. Wesley Madhevere is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Blessing Muzarabani
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Hasan Mahmud and Blessing Muzarabani. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Blessing Muzarabani was in great form in the recent matches. He took 9 wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last match. Wellington Masakadza is another good bowler for today's match.
ZIM vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is one of the most crucial picks from Bangladesh, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He smashed 12 runs and took 10 wickets in the last match.
Blessing Muzarabani
Blessing Muzarabani is one of the most crucial picks from the Zimbabwe squad. He is in top-notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He was amongst the top performers of the last match as he took a total of 9 wickets and scored 17 runs.
5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs BAN, 2nd Test Match
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Blessing Muzarabani
Sean Williams
Brian Bennett
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Ali
Batters: B Curran, M Haque, N Hossain Shanto, B Bennett
All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, W Madhevere, S Williams
Bowlers: W Masakadza, B Muzarabani, H Mahmud
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Ali
Batters: M Haque, N Hossain Shanto, B Bennett
All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, S Williams
Bowlers: W Masakadza, B Muzarabani, H Mahmud, R Ngrava, T Islam
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️