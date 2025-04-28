ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2025, 2nd Test

The 2nd Test match of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Bangladesh (BAN). The match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, starting on Monday, April 28. Here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe played superbly in the first test match against Bangladesh and won by three wickets. Brian Bennett made half centuries in both innings while Blessing Muzarabani led the bowling unit with a total of nine wickets. Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere were other impressive performers of the match from Zimbabwe.

These two teams have played a total of 19 head-to-head matches. Both teams have won eight matches each. Three matches ended in a draw.

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The 2nd Test match of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2025 will be played on April 28 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs BAN, 2nd Test Match

Date and Time: 28th April 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is good for bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last Test match played here was between Bangladesh and South Africa back in October 2024, where a total of 877 runs were scored at a loss of 26 wickets.

ZIM vs BAN Form Guide

ZIM - W

BAN - L

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jaker Ali

Jaker Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent Test matches. He smashed 86 runs in the last match. Nyasha Mayavo is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Brian Bennett

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Brian Bennett are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Brian Bennett is one of the best batters of Zimbabwe. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and can once again trouble Bangladesh bowlers. He smashed 111 runs in the last match. Mominul Haque is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Sean Williams and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 12 runs and took 10 wickets in the last match. Wesley Madhevere is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Hasan Mahmud and Blessing Muzarabani. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Blessing Muzarabani was in great form in the recent matches. He took 9 wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last match. Wellington Masakadza is another good bowler for today's match.

ZIM vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is one of the most crucial picks from Bangladesh, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He smashed 12 runs and took 10 wickets in the last match.

Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani is one of the most crucial picks from the Zimbabwe squad. He is in top-notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He was amongst the top performers of the last match as he took a total of 9 wickets and scored 17 runs.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs BAN, 2nd Test Match

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Blessing Muzarabani

Sean Williams

Brian Bennett

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Ali

Batters: B Curran, M Haque, N Hossain Shanto, B Bennett

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, W Madhevere, S Williams

Bowlers: W Masakadza, B Muzarabani, H Mahmud

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Ali

Batters: M Haque, N Hossain Shanto, B Bennett

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, S Williams

Bowlers: W Masakadza, B Muzarabani, H Mahmud, R Ngrava, T Islam

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

