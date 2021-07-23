ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for 2nd T20I match

After a convincing win for Bangladesh in the first T20I against Zimbabwe, the two teams will battle against each other again in the second match of the series on July 23 at the Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh were clinical in all departments as they won the first game quite comfortably. Expect no change in the approach of the Bangla Tigers as they will want to claim the series in the upcoming fixture.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have been unable to strike the right chords. With the series on the line now, they will want to put up a better showing against their opponents.

Having said that, here are three players who can be top picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming fixture between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

#3 Regis Chakabva

Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batsman Regis Chakabva is one of the few players to have shown form across formats for Zimbabwe lately. He was amongst the runs in the recently concluded ODI series and has translated that form into the T20I series. In the first T20I, Chakabva played a decent-looking knock of 43 runs off just 22 balls before being dismissed. Courtesy of his knock, Zimbabwe managed to somehow cross the 150-run mark.

#2 Mohammad Naim

Opening the batting for Bangladesh in the first match, Mohammad Naim played a scintillating knock of 63 off 51 balls and ensured that he took his team over the line. The southpaw struck six 4s, while at the same time rotating the strike regularly.

Naim is an elegant stroke-maker who can bat in any gear, and his innings in the first match was only a glimpse of his true potential.

#1 Soumya Sarkar

Bangladesh's stylish opening batsman Soumya Sarkar needs no introduction. The all-rounder has grown leaps and bounds as a player and in a short span of time, he has emerged as one of the most trusted players in Bangladesh cricket.

Soumya Sarkar was in full swing in the first match, contributing to the team’s success with both bat and ball. In his spell of two overs, Sarkar scalped a solitary wicket. Later on, he scored 50 runs in 45 balls, ensuring a stable start for his team.

Edited by Prem Deshpande