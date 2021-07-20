Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s 3rd ODI Match - July 20th, 2021

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Bangladesh have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series and will be keen to complete a whitewash. The Asian outfit registered a massive 155-run victory in the first game before beating Zimbabwe by three wickets and five balls to spare in the second. Bangladesh will undoubtedly start as favorites in the third ODI.

Zimbabwe, who were bundled out for just 121 runs while chasing 277 for victory in the first ODI, put up a better batting performance in the second ODI, setting Bangladesh a target of 241 runs. Although Bangladesh stumbled and faltered in the chase, they ultimately ended up chasing down the target in the final over. With nothing much but pride left to play for, Zimbabwe will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe

Brendan Taylor (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Marumani, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date and Time: 20th July, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced one which offers assistance to both the batsmen and the bowlers. While the batters need to spend time in the middle before switching gears, the pacers are expected to find some pace and movement off the surface. The average first innings score at the venue is 234 runs.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Liton Das, Brendan Taylor, Mahmudullah, Dion Myers, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Shoriful Islam, Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Wesley Madhevere

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Liton Das, Brendan Taylor, Mahmudullah, Dion Myers, Shakib Al Hasan, Wesley Madhevere, Afif Hossain, Luke Jongwe, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Regis Chakabva. Vice-captain: Liton Das

