ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI of Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) face Ireland (IRE) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ireland won the only Test between the two teams 63 runs. It was a close match, so fans can expect another good competition in today's match. Both the teams have some good all-rounders who can perform well at this venue.

These two teams have played 22 head-to-head matches. Zimbabwe have won 8 matches while Ireland have been victorious in 10 matches. 3 matches ended without any result while one match was tied.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 14 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

ZIM vs IRE, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 14th February 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last ODI match played at this pitch was between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. A total of 258 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

ZIM vs IRE Form Guide

ZIM - Will be looking to win their first match

IRE - Will be looking to win their first match

ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine ©, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling ©, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 867 runs in 52 ODI matches. Tadiwanashe Marumani is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Craig Ervine

Brian Bennett and Craig Ervine are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Craig Ervine has smashed 3461 runs in 125 ODI matches at an average of around 32. Harry Tector is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sikandar Raza has smashed 4259 runs and taken 92 wickets in 148 ODI matches. Curtis Campher is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mark Adair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blessing Muzarabani and Mark Adair. Both bowlers are crucial for today's match. Mark Adair has taken 65 wickets and smashed 441 runs in 51 ODI matches. Joshua Little is another good bowler option for today's match.

ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Sean Williams

Sean Williams is one of the most crucial picks from Zimbabwe as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He is in great form and showed everyone his capabilities in the last few matches. He has smashed 5140 runs and taken 85 wickets in 162 ODI matches.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Zimbabwe who will be very crucial in today's match. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets and at this pitch. He has smashed 4259 runs and taken 92 wickets in 148 ODI matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs IRE, 1st ODI Match

Mark Adair

Sean Williams

Brian Bennett

Sikandar Raza

Curtis Campher

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batters: C Ervine, A Balbirnie, B Bennett

All-rounders: S Williams, A McBrine, C Campher, S Raza

Bowlers: J Little, M Adair, B Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batters: H Tector, B Bennett

All-rounders: S Williams, C Campher, S Raza

Bowlers: J Little, M Adair, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, C Young

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️