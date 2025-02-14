ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI of Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) face Ireland (IRE) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Ireland won the only Test between the two teams 63 runs. It was a close match, so fans can expect another good competition in today's match. Both the teams have some good all-rounders who can perform well at this venue.
These two teams have played 22 head-to-head matches. Zimbabwe have won 8 matches while Ireland have been victorious in 10 matches. 3 matches ended without any result while one match was tied.
ZIM vs IRE Match Details
The 1st ODI match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 14 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ZIM vs IRE, 1st ODI Match
Date and Time: 14th February 2025, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Pitch Report
The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last ODI match played at this pitch was between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. A total of 258 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets.
ZIM vs IRE Form Guide
ZIM - Will be looking to win their first match
IRE - Will be looking to win their first match
ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XI
ZIM Playing XI
No injury updates
Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine ©, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza
IRE Playing XI
No injury updates
Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling ©, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Lorcan Tucker
Lorcan Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 867 runs in 52 ODI matches. Tadiwanashe Marumani is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Craig Ervine
Brian Bennett and Craig Ervine are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Craig Ervine has smashed 3461 runs in 125 ODI matches at an average of around 32. Harry Tector is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Sikandar Raza
Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sikandar Raza has smashed 4259 runs and taken 92 wickets in 148 ODI matches. Curtis Campher is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Mark Adair
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blessing Muzarabani and Mark Adair. Both bowlers are crucial for today's match. Mark Adair has taken 65 wickets and smashed 441 runs in 51 ODI matches. Joshua Little is another good bowler option for today's match.
ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Sean Williams
Sean Williams is one of the most crucial picks from Zimbabwe as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He is in great form and showed everyone his capabilities in the last few matches. He has smashed 5140 runs and taken 85 wickets in 162 ODI matches.
Sikandar Raza
Sikandar Raza is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Zimbabwe who will be very crucial in today's match. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets and at this pitch. He has smashed 4259 runs and taken 92 wickets in 148 ODI matches.
5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs IRE, 1st ODI Match
Mark Adair
Sean Williams
Brian Bennett
Sikandar Raza
Curtis Campher
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: L Tucker
Batters: C Ervine, A Balbirnie, B Bennett
All-rounders: S Williams, A McBrine, C Campher, S Raza
Bowlers: J Little, M Adair, B Muzarabani
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: L Tucker
Batters: H Tector, B Bennett
All-rounders: S Williams, C Campher, S Raza
Bowlers: J Little, M Adair, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, C Young
