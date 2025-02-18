ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 3rd ODI

The 3rd ODI match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, February 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The ODI series is currently at standstill as both the teams have won one match each. Ireland won the 2nd ODI match against Zimbabwe by 6 wickets. Zimbabwe won the 1st ODI match of the series by a small margin of 49 runs.

These two teams have played 24 head-to-head matches. Zimbabwe have won 9 matches while Ireland have been victorious in 11 matches. 3 matches ended without any result while one match was tied.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 18 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs IRE, 3rd ODI Match

Date and Time: 18th February 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe was played at the same venue. A total of 494 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

ZIM vs IRE Form Guide

ZIM - L W

IRE - W L

ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine ©, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling ©, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 67 runs in the last two matches. Tadiwanashe Marumani is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett and Craig Ervine are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Brian Bennett smashed 199 runs in the last two matches against Ireland. Paul Stirling is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Curtis Campher

Sikandar Raza and Curtis Campher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Curtis Campher has smashed 107 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. Wesley Madhevere is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blessing Muzarabani and Mark Adair. Both bowlers are crucial for today's match. Mark Adair has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. Richard Ngarava is another good bowler option for today's match.

ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett is one of the most crucial picks from Zimbabwe as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He is in great form and showed everyone his capabilities in the last few matches. He has smashed 199 runs in the last two matches.

Curtis Campher

Curtis Campher is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Ireland who will be very crucial in today's match. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets at this pitch. He has smashed 107 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs IRE, 3rd ODI Match

Mark Adair

Brian Bennett

Sikandar Raza

Curtis Campher

Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: C Ervine, B Bennett, P Stirling

All-rounders: A McBrine, C Campher, S Raza, W Madhevere

Bowlers: M Adair, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: B Bennett, P Stirling

All-rounders: C Campher, S Raza, W Madhevere

Bowlers: M Adair, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, G Hume, T Gwandu

