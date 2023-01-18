ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Ireland (IRE) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take place at the Harare Sports Park in Harare on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

After an intriguing T20I series, Ireland and Zimbabwe will shift their focus to the ODI format. Zimbabwe, after winning the T20I series, will look to land the first blow in the ODI rubber as well. They have an experienced squad with Gary Ballance's inclusion adding firepower to the top order. Ireland, meanwhile, will start as the clear favorites with Paul Stirling and Josh Little set to return for them. With both sides eyeing a big win, an exciting game beckons in Harare.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details, 1st ODI

Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns at the Harare Sports Club as part of the 1st ODI. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs IRE, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 18th January 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Victor Nyauchi.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Graham Hume/ Barry McCarthy.

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorcan Tucker (29 matches, 460 runs, Average: 20.00)

Lorcan Tucker is Ireland's first-choice keeper with 460 runs in 29 matches, more often than not, batting in the lower order. He has been in decent form of late in white-ball cricket, also impressing in the ICC T20 World Cup. With Tucker likely to bat in the middle order, he is a good addition to your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (105 matches, 2899 runs, Average: 32.21)

Craig Ervine is an experienced campaigner with 2899 runs at an average of 32.21. He was the leading run-scorer in the T20I series, scoring 100 runs at a strike rate of 112.26. Given his form and experience, Ervine is a top pick for your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wesley Madhevere (25 matches, 485 runs, 9 wickets)

Wesley Madhevere is a talented batter who has 485 runs in 25 matches. Although he has five fifties to his name, his average is slightly on the lower side. With Madhevere capable of scoring big runs in the middle overs, he is a good addition to your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Little (22 matches, 33 wickets, Average: 31.09)

Josh Little is another highly-rated youngster who has had a fine start to his international career. He has 33 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 31.09. Given his ability with both the new ball and in the death overs, Little is a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Ryan Burl

Ryan Burl was the standout player for the Zimbabweans in the T20I series, scoring 53 runs and picking up seven wickets in three matches. While his batting exploits have stolen the show over the last year or so, Burl has an ODI average of 28.65 holding him in good stead. With Burl in good form, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector is another talented Irishman who is slowly carving a big reputation in international cricket. He had a brilliant T20I series against the Zimbabweans, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate of 104 and picking up five wickets with his off-spin. Given his all-round utility and form, Tector is a viable captaincy pick for your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Josh Little 33 wickets in 22 matches Mark Adair 27 wickets in 26 matches Harry Tector 895 runs in 23 matches Gary Ballance 297 runs in 16 matches Richard Ngarava 28 wickets in 27 matches

ZIM vs IRE match expert tips for 1st ODI

Paul Stirling is perhaps Ireland's best batter with an ODI average of 38.89. He comes into the series on the back of a good ILT20 stint, scoring 74 runs in two matches. Given his form and experience, Stirling could be a good differential pick for your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (vc), Harry Tector, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl (c), Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (c), Gary Ballance

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (vc), Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans

