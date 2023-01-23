ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will face Ireland (IRE) in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Zimbabwe and Ireland have won one game each in the three-match series. The hosts won the first match via the DLS method before Ireland secured a 46-run triumph in the second.
ZIM vs IRE Match Details, 3rd ODI
The third ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played on January 23 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ZIM vs IRE, 3rd ODI
Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
ZIM vs IRE Pitch Report
The last two matches at the Harare Sports Club have been fairly high-scoring encounters. But the pitch is expected to slow down and spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs.
Last 5 matches (this series)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 291
Average second innings score: 231
ZIM vs IRE Form Guide (this series)
Zimbabwe: W-L
Ireland: L-W
ZIM vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match
Zimbabwe injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Zimbabwe Probable Playing 11
Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.
Ireland injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Ireland Probable Playing 11
Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Stephen Doheny (2 matches, 87 runs, Average: 43.50)
Stephen Doheny is the best wicketkeeper choice for your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 87 runs in two matches at an average of 43.50.
Top Batter pick
Gary Ballance (2 matches, 75 runs, Average: 37.50)
Senior Irish batter Gary Balance has amassed 75 runs in the two ODIs this series.
Top All-rounder pick
Sikandar Raza (2 matches, 68 runs and 1 wicket)
Sikandar Raza had a breakthrough year in 2022 and has looked in splendid touch in the ongoing series as well. Raza has amassed 68 runs at a strike rate of 103.03 in addition to claiming a wicket.
Top Bowler pick
Josh Little (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.27)
Josh Little is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.27.
ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Harry Tector
Harry Tector is the leading run-scorer in the ODI series, having smacked 176 runs in two innings at an average of 176 and a strike rate of over 103.52. Tector has also taken a wicket and could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.
Ryan Burl
Ryan Burl has scored 100 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 125 in the series. He has also taken a wicket.
5 Must-picks with players stats for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
ZIM vs IRE match expert tips
Ryan Burl has been consistent in both games so far and is a must-have player in your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny
Batters: Harry Tector (c), Gary Balance, Innocent Kaia, Paul Stirling
All-rounders: Ryan Burl (vc), Sikandar Raza
Bowlers: Josh Little, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Tendai Chatara
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny
Batters: Harry Tector, Gary Balance, Innocent Kaia, Paul Stirling
All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (vc), Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Josh Little (c), Graham Hume, Mark Adair