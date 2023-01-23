ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will face Ireland (IRE) in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Zimbabwe and Ireland have won one game each in the three-match series. The hosts won the first match via the DLS method before Ireland secured a 46-run triumph in the second.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played on January 23 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs IRE, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ZIM vs IRE Pitch Report

The last two matches at the Harare Sports Club have been fairly high-scoring encounters. But the pitch is expected to slow down and spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 291

Average second innings score: 231

ZIM vs IRE Form Guide (this series)

Zimbabwe: W-L

Ireland: L-W

ZIM vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing 11

Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

Ireland injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ireland Probable Playing 11

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Stephen Doheny (2 matches, 87 runs, Average: 43.50)

Stephen Doheny is the best wicketkeeper choice for your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 87 runs in two matches at an average of 43.50.

Top Batter pick

Gary Ballance (2 matches, 75 runs, Average: 37.50)

Senior Irish batter Gary Balance has amassed 75 runs in the two ODIs this series.

Top All-rounder pick

Sikandar Raza (2 matches, 68 runs and 1 wicket)

Sikandar Raza had a breakthrough year in 2022 and has looked in splendid touch in the ongoing series as well. Raza has amassed 68 runs at a strike rate of 103.03 in addition to claiming a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Josh Little (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.27)

Josh Little is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.27.

ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Harry Tector

Harry Tector is the leading run-scorer in the ODI series, having smacked 176 runs in two innings at an average of 176 and a strike rate of over 103.52. Tector has also taken a wicket and could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Ryan Burl

Ryan Burl has scored 100 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 125 in the series. He has also taken a wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Harry Tector 176 runs and 1 wicket 260 points Ryan Burl 100 runs and 1 wicket 184 points Josh Little 5 wickets 171 points Mark Adair 4 wickets 125 points Sikandar Raza 68 runs and 1 wicket 112 points

ZIM vs IRE match expert tips

Ryan Burl has been consistent in both games so far and is a must-have player in your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head to Head League

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny

Batters: Harry Tector (c), Gary Balance, Innocent Kaia, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Ryan Burl (vc), Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Josh Little, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Tendai Chatara

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny

Batters: Harry Tector, Gary Balance, Innocent Kaia, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (vc), Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Josh Little (c), Graham Hume, Mark Adair

Poll : 0 votes