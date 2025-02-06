ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 1st Test

The first Test of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) square off against Ireland (IRE) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, February 6. Here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
These two teams recently played a Test in July 2024. Ireland won by four wickets. Zimbabwe scored 407 runs in their two innings. Ireland respodned with 250 in their first innings and chased down a target of 158 with four wickets in hand.
The two teams have played only one head-to-head match, which was won by Ireland.
ZIM vs IRE Match Details
The first Test of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 6 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 1:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ZIM vs IRE, 1st Test Match
Date and Time: February 6, 2025; 1:30 p.m. IST
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last Test here between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe saw 968 runs scored for the loss of 40 wickets.
ZIM vs IRE Form Guide
ZIM - Will be playing their first match
IRE - Will be playing their first match
ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XIs
ZIM
No injury update
Joylord Gumbie (wk), Benjamin Curran, T Kaitano, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzurbani, Richard Ngarva, Newman Nyamburi, Victor Nyauchi, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch
IRE
No injury update
Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mathew Humphreys
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lorcan Tucker
Tucker is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's in top form. Joylord Gumbie is another good option.
Batters
Craig Ervine
Andrew Balbirnie and Ervine are the two best batter picks. Ervine has scored 1598 runs in 23 Tests. Harry Tector is another good option.
All-rounders
Sean Williams
Brian Bennett and Williams are the best all-rounder picks. Williams has scored 1363 runs and taken 25 wickets in 17 Tests. Curtis Campher is another good option.
Bowlers
Mark Adair
The top bowler picks are Blessing Muzarabani and Mark Adair. Adair has taken 22 wickets and scored 220 runs in six Tests. Craig Young is another good option.
ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Sean Williams
Williams is one of the most crucial picks from Zimbabwe, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters.
Mark Adair
Adair is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Ireland. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets at this pitch.
Five must-picks for ZIM vs IRE, 1st Test Match
Mark Adair
Sean Williams
Brian Bennett
Craig Ervine
Curtis Campher
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: L Tucker
Batters: C Ervine, L Balbirnie
All-rounders: S Williams, A McBrine, C Campher, B Bennett
Bowlers: C Young, M Adair, R Ngarava, B Muzarabani
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: L Tucker
Batters: C Ervine, H Tector, P Stirling
All-rounders: S Williams, A McBrine, C Campher, B Bennett
Bowlers: C Young, M Adair, B Muzarabani
