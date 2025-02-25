ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, February 25. Here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Ad

Zimbabwe is leading the T20I series, winning the last match against Ireland by three wickets. Ireland batted first and scored 137-8. Zimbabwe chased down the target with three wickets and four balls remaining. The 1st T20I was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams have played 17 head-to-head matches, with both winning eight times apiece, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

The third T20I of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 25 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 10 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

Match: ZIM vs IRE, 3rd T20I Match

Date and Time: February 25, 2025; 10 p.m. IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last T20I here between Ireland and Zimbabwe saw 278 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

Ad

ZIM vs IRE Form Guide

ZIM - W N/R

IRE - L N/R

ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

ZIM

No injury update

Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Nyasha Mayavo, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Jonathan Campbell, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

IRE

No injury update

Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Ben White, Graham Hume, Josh Little

Ad

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker

Tucker is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's in top form, scoring 46 off 40 in his last outing. Tadiwanashe Marumani is another good option.

Batters

Harry Tector

Brian Bennett and Tector are the two best batter picks. Tector scored 28 and took a wicket in the last match against Zimbabwe. He was in great form in the ODI series. Paul Stirling is another good option.

Ad

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza

Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza are the best all-rounder picks. Raza has scored 2369 runs and taken 81 wickets in 103 T20Is. Curtis Campher is another good option.

Bowlers

Craig Young

The top bowler picks are Young and Joshua Little. Young scored seven runs and took four wickets in the last match. Richard Ngarava is another good option.

ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Curtis Campher

Campher is one of the most crucial picks from Ireland, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He's in great form and showed everyone his abilities in the last few matches. He has scored 924 runs and taken 31 wickets in 59 T20Is.

Ad

Sikandar Raza

Raza is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Zimbabwe. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets.

Five must-picks for ZIM vs IRE, 3rd T20I Match

Ryan Burl

Sikandar Raza

Curtis Campher

Craig Young

Joshua Little

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ad

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Ad

Batters: B Bennett, H Tector

All-rounders: R Burl, C Campher, S Raza

Bowlers: J Little, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, C Young, T Gwandu

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Ad

Batters: P Stirling, H Tector

All-rounders: R Burl, C Campher, S Raza

Bowlers: J Little, G Hume, R Ngarava, C Young, T Gwandu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️