ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, February 25. Here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Zimbabwe is leading the T20I series, winning the last match against Ireland by three wickets. Ireland batted first and scored 137-8. Zimbabwe chased down the target with three wickets and four balls remaining. The 1st T20I was abandoned due to rain.
The two teams have played 17 head-to-head matches, with both winning eight times apiece, while one match was abandoned due to rain.
ZIM vs IRE Match Details
The third T20I of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 25 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 10 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ZIM vs IRE, 3rd T20I Match
Date and Time: February 25, 2025; 10 p.m. IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last T20I here between Ireland and Zimbabwe saw 278 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.
ZIM vs IRE Form Guide
ZIM - W N/R
IRE - L N/R
ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XIs
ZIM
No injury update
Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Nyasha Mayavo, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Jonathan Campbell, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
IRE
No injury update
Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Ben White, Graham Hume, Josh Little
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lorcan Tucker
Tucker is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's in top form, scoring 46 off 40 in his last outing. Tadiwanashe Marumani is another good option.
Batters
Harry Tector
Brian Bennett and Tector are the two best batter picks. Tector scored 28 and took a wicket in the last match against Zimbabwe. He was in great form in the ODI series. Paul Stirling is another good option.
All-rounders
Sikandar Raza
Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza are the best all-rounder picks. Raza has scored 2369 runs and taken 81 wickets in 103 T20Is. Curtis Campher is another good option.
Bowlers
Craig Young
The top bowler picks are Young and Joshua Little. Young scored seven runs and took four wickets in the last match. Richard Ngarava is another good option.
ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Curtis Campher
Campher is one of the most crucial picks from Ireland, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He's in great form and showed everyone his abilities in the last few matches. He has scored 924 runs and taken 31 wickets in 59 T20Is.
Sikandar Raza
Raza is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Zimbabwe. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets.
Five must-picks for ZIM vs IRE, 3rd T20I Match
Ryan Burl
Sikandar Raza
Curtis Campher
Craig Young
Joshua Little
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: L Tucker
Batters: B Bennett, H Tector
All-rounders: R Burl, C Campher, S Raza
Bowlers: J Little, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, C Young, T Gwandu
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: L Tucker
Batters: P Stirling, H Tector
All-rounders: R Burl, C Campher, S Raza
Bowlers: J Little, G Hume, R Ngarava, C Young, T Gwandu
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️