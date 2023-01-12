ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I Series, Match 1

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be up against Ireland (IRE) in the 1st match of Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe will be playing their first match since the T20 World Cup 2022. Although they were eliminated from the tournament from the Super 12 stage, they displayed good fighting spirit. They also pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, defeating Pakistan in the Super 12 Stage. The team will try to win the match and carry the momentum forward.

Much like their opponents, Ireland will also be playing their first match since the T20 World Cup. Ireland were also eliminated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. While Zimbabwe defeated the runners-up, Pakistan, Ireland defeated World Champions England in the Super 12 stage. On paper, they look like a better team than Zimbabwe and would like to play as per expectations.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

The 1st match of Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2023 will be played on January 12 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs IRE, Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I series, Match 1

Date and Time: January 12, 2022, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs IRE Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club will favor batting. But as the game progresses, it might slow down and help the spinners in the second half.

Overall T20I record on this pitch

Total Matches: 35

Matches won batting first: 23

Matches won batting second: 12

Average score batting first: 158

Average score batting second: 138

ZIM vs IRE Form Guide

Zimbabwe: L-L-L-W-NR

Ireland: L-L-NR-W-L

ZIM vs IRE probable playing XIs

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing 11

Clive Mandande(wk), Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans

Ireland Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Ireland Probable Playing 11

Neil Rock (wk), Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clive Mandande

Clive Mandande will be batting in the top order for Zimbabwe. There is a chance that he might provide a quick-fire start to the team.

Batter

Andy Balbirnie

The Irish skipper will be batting in the top-order. He is a staedy player who scores runs in most of the matches. Balbirnie is one of the safest picks for the match.

All-rounder

Sean Williams

In the absence of Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe will be largely dependent on Sean Williams. He bats in the middle-order and provides solidity to the batting line-up. Williams might roll his arm over for a couple of vital overs.

Bowler

Mark Adair

Mark Adair is the strike bowler for Ireland. His ability to pick up wickets with the new ball will give points in the match. Adair's pace might be a concern for the Zimbabwean batters.

ZIM vs IRE Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sean Williams

Sean Williams will be a key player in the match with his all-round abilities. Keeping him as the captain or vice-captain could be beneficial for the match.

Andy Balbirne

Andy Balbirnie will hold the key for the Irish batting. His ability to score runs on a consistent basis makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain.

ZIM vs IRE Match Top Five Must Picks

Andy Balbirnie

Sean Williams

Mark Adair

Craig Ervine

Harry Tector

ZIM vs IRE Match Expert Tips

Harry Tector is an explosive finisher. But his nature of being aggressive from the very beginning makes him a risky pick. Tector is certainly one layer you would not like to miss out on, but pick him at your own risk.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

ZIM vs IRE Match Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

ZIM vs IRE Match Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Clive Mandande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Barry McCarthy

ZIM vs IRE Match Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

ZIM vs IRE Match Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Clive Mandande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Barry McCarthy

