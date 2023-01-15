ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I Series, Match 3

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be up against Ireland (IRE) in the third match of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

It is time for the decider of the series. Both teams have won one match each in the series and are now on level terms at 1-1. The hosts won the first match of the series. They bowled first and bundled out Ireland for 114 runs. They chased down the target in 18 overs, losing only five wickets.

The visitors made a strong comeback in the second match. This time around, Zimbabwe batted first and posted 144 runs in their 20 overs. Ireland chased down the target in 19.4 overs, winning the match by six wickets.

In the last and final match of the series, both teams will look to put their strongest foot forward and win it, clinching the series.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

The third match of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2023 will be played on January 15 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs IRE, Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I series, Match 3

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs IRE Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club will favor batters. But the bowlers will also have a say, especially in the first half of the batting.

Last two matches on this pitch (This Series)

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 129

Average score batting second: 134

ZIM vs IRE probable playing XIs

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing 11

Clive Mandande (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, and Brad Evans.

Ireland Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Ireland Probable Playing 11

Stepehen Doheny (wk), Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Ross Adair, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, and Tyrone Kane.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clive Mandande (2 Matches, 60 Points)

Clive Mandande has given points consistently in this series. He is the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for the match.

Batter

Ryan Burl (2 Matches, 196 Points)

Ryan Burl has been in great form with the bat this tournament. He averages 98 points per match in this series and hence is the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Sean Williams (2 Matches, 71 Points)

Sean Williams has had two average performances in the series so far. He will be looking to put up an impactful performance in the decider for his team.

Bowler

Mark Adair (2 Matches, 107 Points)

Mark Adair is the strike bowler for the Irish team. His ability to pick up wickets in the opening spell as well as in death overs makes him a vital pick for the match.

ZIM vs IRE Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ryan Burl

Ryan Burl has been very consistent with the bat in the tournament. He can also contribute with the ball when his team needs it. He will be a great point multiplier for the match.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector has been the best performer with the bat for Ireland. He is in good form after scoring runs in both the previous matches. His form in this series makes him a great choice of captain or vice-captain for the match.

ZIM vs IRE Match Top Five Must Picks

Andy Balbirnie

Sean Williams

Mark Adair

Ryan Burl

Harry Tector

ZIM vs IRE Match Expert Tips

The best tip for the match will be to wait for the toss. Picking up more bowlers from the team that bowls first can be the best way to go for the match.

ZIM vs IRE Match Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Clive Mandande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Harry Tector, Ross Adair

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Graham Hume

ZIM vs IRE Match Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Clive Mandande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Harry Tector, Ross Adair

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Graham Hume

