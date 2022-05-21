ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Namibia (NAM) is set to take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Namibia put in a fine performance in the previous game to level the series against hosts Zimbabwe. They will be keen to take the lead in the series with the likes of Craig Williams and David Wiese in fine form.

However, Zimbabwe are a well-balanced unit filled with experience. With Craig Ervine at the helm, Zimbabwe will head into this game as the favourites. All in all, another cracking game beckons with both teams eyeing a series lead on Saturday.

ZIM vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano and Tony Munyonga

NAM XI

Craig Williams (c), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

Match Details

ZIM vs NAM, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 21st May 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a decent one to bat on despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball shouldn't do much, allowing batters to maximize the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the amount of turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s ZIM vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has not scored many runs in this series and has been unable to get going in the powerplay phase. However, he has a lot of experience playing in this format and has the ability to take on both pace and spin, thus holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

Batters

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus has been steady with the bat in this series, holding fort in the middle overs. While his knack of batting deep is a big bonus for his side, Erasmus can add value with his bowling as well. Erasmus is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has blown hot and cold for Zimbabwe, showing glimpses of his experience and talents. While Raza is likely to bat in the top-order, all eyes will be on his bowling prowess given the nature of the track. With the all-rounder due for a big game, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rubel Trumpelmann: Rubel Trumpelmann was the star of the show in the previous game, churning out a brilliant spell in the middle and death overs. While the angle he bowls from because of him being a left-armer serves him well, his ability to generate extra pace and bounce makes him a dangerous proposition. Given his form, Trumpelmann should be a good addition to your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

David Wiese (NAM)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Important stats for ZIM vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Divan la Cock - 75 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 37.50

Craig Ervine - 60 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 107.14

David Wiese - 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 15.33

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20)

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Bernard Scholtz, Rubel Trumpelmann

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus, Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Donald Tiripano and Rubel Trumpelmann

Captain: David Wiese, Vice-Captain: Craig Ervine

Edited by S Chowdhury