ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Namibia (NAM) is set to take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, 19 May.

Hosts Zimbabwe edged Namibia in the previous game, courtesy of a good bowling performance. They will be keen to get another win under their belts against a decent Namibia side who have a good blend of youth and experience. With the likes of Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese in their ranks, Namibia will fancy their chances of beating a well-oiled Zimbabwe unit. With both teams eager to get the win, an entertaining game beckons in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano and Tanaka Chivanga.

NAM XI

Craig Williams (c), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

Match Details

ZIM vs NAM, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 19th May 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The spinners had a major say in the previous game with the likes of Milton Shumba and Bernard Scholtz impressing in the middle overs. A similar sort of pitch is expected, with batters having to work hard for their runs. The bowlers might not get much movement early on, allowing batters to maximize the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, a change of pace should be the norm, with the spinners likely to play a big role once again. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total in Bulawayo.

Today’s ZIM vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has been one of the better players for Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket over the last year or so. He has been brilliant in the powerplay phase, taking on the pacers with aplomb. The Zimbabwean will be keen to continue his bright form, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus is Namibia's best batter, capable of playing both pace and spin equally well. Although his bowling prowess has taken a backseat in previous years, Erasmus's batting alone should earn him a spot in your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza was one of the top performers for Zimbabwe XI against South Africa A earlier in the month, coming up with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. The Zimbabwean has the experience and skill-set to excel against the Namibians, making him a must-have in your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz: Bernard Scholtz was Namibia's best bowler in the previous game, picking up a few wickets whilst conceding just 19 runs in his four overs. The left-arm spinner should enjoy the conditions at the Queens Club and given his form, he can be backed to sustain his form.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

David Wiese (NAM)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Important stats for ZIM vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Divan la Cock - 66(43) in the previous T20I

Craig Ervine - 55(39) in the previous T20I

Milton Shumba - 4(7) and 3/16 in the previous T20I

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Gerhard Erasmus, Ryan Burl, Craig Williams, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tendai Chatara, Bernard Scholtz and Rubel Trumpelmann.

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Gerhard Erasmus, Divan la Cock, Wesley Madhevere, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Bernard Scholtz and Rubel Trumpelmann.

Captain: David Wiese. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

