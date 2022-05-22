ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Namibia (NAM) is set to take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, 22 May.

Zimbabwe hold the advantage with the likes of Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza impressing in the previous game. They will be eyeing a series win over Namibia, who haven't fired as a unit in the series. Despite boasting some talented and experienced players in David Wiese and Craig Williams, Namibia will start as the underdogs. Nevertheless, a cracking game beckons in Bulawayo with the fate of the series on the line.

ZIM vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Innocent Kaia, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano and Tony Munyonga.

NAM XI

Craig Williams (c), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

Match Details

ZIM vs NAM, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 21st May 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The pitch is a competitive one with ample help on offer for the bowlers. While the new ball isn't likely to do much, the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay phase. A change of pace will be key as the match progresses, with the spinners also bound to have a say in the middle overs. With this being the third match in four days at the venue, the pitch is likely to slow down as well. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a brilliant total on this ground.

Today’s ZIM vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva, who was demoted down the order, put in a good performance with the bat, guiding Zimbabwe to a comfortable win. Chakabva is a decent player of both pace and spin and with the confidence of some runs under his belt as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Craig Williams: Craig Williams didn't score many runs in the previous game, unable to get going in the powerplay. However, Williams is one of the better players in the Namibian unit given his experience. With Williams already scoring a half-century earlier in the series, he is a good addition to your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza put in a brilliant performance with the ball in the previous game, picking up three crucial wickets in the middle overs. In addition to his bowling form, Raza is expected to take up the floater's role with the bat, holding him in good stead. With the conditions playing into his hands, Raza is a must-have in your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rubel Trumpelmann: Rubel Trumpelmann has blown hot and cold in the series, with the big left-armer picking up just one wicket in three games so far. However, his effectiveness with the new ball and ability to generate extra bounce is bound to come in handy. With Trumpelmann due for a big performance, he could be a brilliant addition to your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

David Wiese (NAM)

Craig Williams (NAM)

Important stats for ZIM vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Divan la Cock - 89 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 29.67

Craig Ervine - 66 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 33.00

Tendai Chatara - 5 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Average: 14.00

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (4th T20)

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chakabva, C Ervine, C Williams, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, D Wiese, S Raza, G Erasmus, W Madhevere, T Chatara, J Frylinck and R Trumpelmann.

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: S Raza.

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Chakabva, C Ervine, D la Cock, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, D Wiese, S Raza, G Erasmus, W Madhevere, T Chatara, B Scholtz and Donald Tiripano.

Captain: C Ervine. Vice-captain: G Erasmus.

Edited by Samya Majumdar