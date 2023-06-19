ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 20, 2023

Zimbabwe are currently gearing up to take on the Netherlands in the fifth match of the 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 20. The game will be played at Harare Sports Club, starting at 12.30 pm IST.

Both teams have seen a fair bit of each other in early 2023, which saw a few games go down the wire. With that said, this contest promises to be an exciting one.

Zimbabwe are riding high on confidence after registering a crushing victory against Nepal in their opening match. Despite conceding a massive 171-run opening stand, Zimbabwe fought their way back in the second innings as Sean Williams and Craig Ervine smashed record-breaking tons to complete an effortless chase of 291 inside 43 overs.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be looking to kickstart their CWC Qualifiers journey with a convincing victory.

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are at even-steven when it comes to head-to-head records in ODI cricket. Both teams have locked horns in six ODIs so far, winning three each.

After their ODI series loss to Zimbabwe earlier this year, the Dutch would be hoping for their big guns to step up their game.

As we gear up for this epic showdown, let us look at the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Scott Edwards (NED) - 7.5 credits

Pakistan v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Scott Edwards has been the leading run-scorer for the Netherlands in ODI cricket since 2022, scoring 348 runs in 10 innings. Besides, he has nine half-century scores to his name and bats at a very formidable strike rate of just under 90.

The 26-year-old has a bright future ahead of him. He is worth trying as a captain or vice-captain in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Sean Williams (ZIM) - 8.5 credits

Sean Williams in action for Zimbabwe (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Sean Williams is a very highly experienced all-rounder, representing Zimbabwe for nearly 18 years now. Although he is primarily known for his batting, he can also roll his arm over and bowl some tidy spells with the ball. He averages 35.9 with the bat and has scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries in his illustrious 18-year-long career.

Williams demonstrated his worth as a high-quality batter by scoring a match-winning ton of 102* against Nepal last Sunday. During this game, he and Ervine registered a colossal 164-run stand for the third wicket and batted Nepal out of the contest.

The all-rounder brings a lot of experience to the table. And given the form that he is in, it is highly recommended that you give him a go as a captain or vice-captain in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Craig Ervine (ZIM) - 8 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Craig Ervine has been batting on another planet altogether. In his last six games, he has scored 257 runs at a stunning average of 64.25.

He brought his A-game to the fore in the last game by notching an unbeaten 121 to power his side to a landslide eight-wicket victory against Nepal. Ervine is a highly experienced campaign and with over 6000 runs in international cricket, he should surely feature as a captain or vice-captain in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Sean Williams Craig Ervine 0 votes