ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Final

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are through to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after a terrific qualifying campaign. However, they would want to end their season on a high. While Zimbabwe have blown away opponents with their all-round performances, the Netherlands have come up with the goods in crunch situations to maintain their unbeaten status. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Zimbabwe will hold the edge owing to home conditions. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren and Shariz Ahmad.

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza.

Match Details

ZIM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B, Final

Date and Time: July 17, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a good one to bat on with some help available for the bowlers as well. Although there won't be much help available for the pacers early on, there will be value in hitting the deck hard. While the batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions, the spinners will have a say in the middle overs given the turn that is expected off of the surface. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put runs on the board, with 160-170 being a great score on this surface.

Today's ZIM vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has been decent at the top of the order in the tournament, getting Zimbabwe off to a fast start in the powerplay phase. He is capable of clearing the boundary and also batting deep in the innings, holding him in good stead. With Chakabva in good form coming into thr game, he is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Max O'Dowd: Max O'Dowd has been the stand-out batter for the Netherlands, scoring over 150 runs in four matches. He is an explosive batter who can play both pace and spin well. With the conditions also suiting the opening batters, O'Dowd is a fine addition to your ZIM vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede was the star of the show against the USA, scoring a 67-ball 91 and also picking up a couple of wickets. He is a promising all-rounder who is slowly finding his feet in international cricket. With de Leede coming into the game on the back of a good performance, he could be backed to come good on Sunday.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani can generate uncomfortable bounce and swing. He has been steady in the tournament, impressing with the new ball, but is still due for a big performance. Given his experience and skill-set, Muzarabani is a must-have in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Bas de Leede (NED)

Important stats for ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Sean Williams - 169 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 42.25

Fred Klaassen - 9 wickets in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 10.33

Max O'Dowd - 166 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 41.50

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B)

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chakabva, S Williams, C Ervine, T Cooper, M O'Dowd, S Raza, B de Leede, F Klaassen, B Muzarabani, W Masakadza and P van Meekeren.

Captain: S Williams. Vice-captain: M O'Dowd.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Edwards, S Williams, C Ervine, T Nidamanuru, M O'Dowd, S Raza, B de Leede, F Klaassen, B Muzarabani, W Masakadza and L van Beek.

Captain: C Ervine. Vice-captain: S Edwards.

