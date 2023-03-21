ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and the Netherlands (NED) is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, March 21.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction.

Zimbabwe come into the series amid high expectations with their big guns Sikandar Raza and Gary Ballance in decent form. They also welcome the return of Blessing Muzarabani, who adds some much-needed firepower to the bowling front.

As for their opponents Netherlands, they have a good mix of youth and experience with Scott Edwards at the helm as captain. Although they will start as underdogs, the Netherlands will bank on their strong bowling attack to come through in what promises to be a competitive clash in Harare.

ZIM vs NED Match Details, 1st ODI

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will face off in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs NED, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 21st, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

ZIM vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Brandon Mavuta/Wellington Masakadza.

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Shariz Ahmed, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (25 matches, 774 runs, Average: 38.70)

Scott Edwards is a fine wicketkeeper-batter who has 774 runs in 25 matches at an average of 38.75. He has nine fifties in 23 innings in this format, holding him in good stead.

With Edwards being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a top pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Gary Ballance (18 matches, 372 runs, Average: 23.25)

Gary Ballance had a decent start to his Zimbabwe career, scoring 75 runs in two innings in his previous ODI series against Ireland. He is an experienced cricketer who can score big runs in the top order.

Given his experience and recent form, Ballance is a good addition to your ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Roelof van der Merwe (16 matches, 19 wickets, ER: 4.98)

Roelof van der Merwe is a highly experienced campaigner who has played all over the world. The left-arm spinner was in fine form in the SA20 earlier in the year, picking up 20 wickets in 10 matches for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

With van der Merwe also adding value with the bat, he is a good addition to your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Blessing Muzarabani (33 matches, 46 wickets, Average: 29.91)

Blessing Muzarabani is set to return to international cricket after missing the previous ODI series. He is a talented bowler with 46 wickets in 33 matches at a strike rate of 34.87.

Given his ability to generate high pace and extra bounce owing to his height, Muzarabani is a must-have in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket, especially given his form over the last year or so. Raza has a batting average of 36.51 with six hundreds to his name as well. In addition, Raza is an able off-spinner as well, capable of picking wickets in the middle overs. With Raza likely to the enjoy the conditions, he is a viable captaincy pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Colin Ackermann

Bas de Leede is perhaps Netherlands' best player coming into this series. Although he has played only four ODIs, Ackermann has a List A average of 36.24 to his credit. He can also hold his own with his off-spin. Given his skill set and form over the last few months, Ackermann is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Colin Ackermann 96 runs in 4 matches Scott Edwards 774 runs in 25 matches Paul van Meekeren 9 wickets in 8 matches Blessing Muzarabani 46 wickets in 33 matches Sean Williams 3738 runs in 147 matches

ZIM vs NED match expert tips for 1st ODI

Max O'Dowd is an explosive batter who is also capable of scoring big runs. He has seven fifties in 20 innings with an average of 36.39 in this format. If O'Dowd is able to find his range early in his innings, he could be a gamewinning pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batter: Craig Ervine, Gary Ballance, Max O'Dowd

Allrounder: Roelof van der Merwe, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Colin Ackermann

Bowler: Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batter: Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd

Allrounder: Roelof van der Merwe, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Colin Ackermann, Ryan Burl

Bowler: Richard Ngarava, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani

Poll : 0 votes