ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and the Netherlands (NED) is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, March 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction.

The Netherlands pulled off a big win in the previous ODI, with Teja Nidamanuru standing out with a stunning hundred. The Dutch have a good mix of youth and experience and despite missing the services of Bas de Leede, they will fancy their chances of a series win.

Zimbabwe gave a good account of themselves with Richard Ngarava and Clive Madande impressing with the ball and bat, respectively. Zimbabwe will start as the favorites owing to home conditions but will be wary of what the Dutch are capable of doing.

With the outcome of the series on the line, a cracking game beckons in Harare.

ZIM vs NED Match Details, 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will face off in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs NED, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 23rd, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

ZIM vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Craig Ervine (c), Innocent Kaia, Gary Ballance, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans and Wellington Masakadza.

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (26 matches, 781 runs, Average: 37.19)

Scott Edwards could not get going in the previous ODI, scoring only seven runs. However, Edwards is one of the Netherlands' best batters with 781 runs in 26 matches.

With an ODI average of 37.19 to his credit, Edwards should be a good addition to your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Gary Ballance (19 matches, 376 runs, Average: 22.12)

Gary Ballance has a decent record in List A cricket but is yet to translate the same into ODI cricket. He has 376 runs in 19 matches with a couple of fifties to his name as well.

With Ballance capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is a fine pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shariz Ahmed (30 off 37 & 1/29 in the previous game)

Shariz Ahmed had a fine outing in the previous game against Zimbabwe, scoring 30 runs and delivering figures of 1/29 in eight overs. While Shariz's batting exploits are an incentive, it is his bowling prowess that holds him in good stead.

With the conditions also helping him, Shariz is a fine addition to your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Ngarava (2/44 in the previous game)

Richard Ngarava is one of Zimbabwe's best bowlers with 32 wickets in 30 innings. The left-arm pacer comes into this game on the back of figures of 2/44. He also scored 35 runs batting in the lower order, adding value to his case as a top pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 22 runs with the bat. He has been Zimbabwe's best batter in the last year or so and has a batting average of 36.37 in this format.

With Raza capable of winning games singlehandedly with both the bat and ball, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Colin Ackermann

Colin Ackermann had a good outing in the previous game, scoring a valuable fifty in the top order. Ackermann also put in an economical shift with the ball, conceding 45 runs in nine overs.

Given his all-round skill set and form, Ackermann is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Colin Ackermann 50(72) in the previous game Scott Edwards 781 runs in 26 matches Paul van Meekeren 11 wickets in 9 matches Blessing Muzarabani 46 wickets in 34 matches Sikandar Raza 22(31) in the previous game

ZIM vs NED match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Fred Klaassen was brilliant in the previous game for the Netherlands, picking up three wickets. He was particularly impressive in the powerplay phase, accounting for Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine quite early in his spell. With Klaassen in brilliant form, he is a fine differential pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Craig Ervine, Gary Ballance, Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (c), Colin Ackermann (vc), Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Craig Ervine, Gary Ballance (c), Vikramjit Singh (vc)

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Colin Ackermann, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Shariz Ahmed, Richard Ngarava, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani

Poll : 0 votes