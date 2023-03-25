ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and the Netherlands (NED) is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, March 25.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction.

After two enthralling matches, it comes down to the third and final ODI between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The Dutch have arguably been the better of the two sides in the series, with Shariz Ahmed and Teja Nidamanuru stepping up with the ball and bat, respectively. While the Netherlands will fancy their chances of a win, they will be wary of what Zimbabwe are capable of doing in home conditions.

The hosts will rely on the likes of Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine to step up in their hunt for a series win. With the outcome of the series on the line, an entertaining encounter is on the cards in Harare.

ZIM vs NED Match Details, 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will face off in the third ODI at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs NED, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 25th, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

ZIM vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans and Wellington Masakadza.

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Ryan Klein.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Clive Madande (2 matches, 126 runs, Average: 63.00)

Clive Madande is the leading run-scorer in the series with 126 runs in two matches so far. He has been brilliant in a lower middle order, playing both pace and spin well.

Given his form and ability to score runs with the tail as well, Madande is a top pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (2 matches, 43 runs, Average: 21.50)

Craig Ervine has scores of 4 (5) and 39 (42) in the series, showing signs of form. He is an experienced campaigner with nearly 3000 runs to his name in ODI cricket.

With Ervine due for a big score in the series, he is a good addition to your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shariz Ahmed (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 12.00)

Shariz Ahmed has been the standout bowler in this series, picking up six wickets in two matches. Shariz is averaging 12.00 with the ball and comes into the game on the back of figures of 5/43.

With Shariz also capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Paul van Meekeren (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 29.00)

Paul van Meekeren has shown glimpses of ability with the ball, picking up four wickets in two matches. He is averaging 29.00 in this series but has been a touch expensive with the ball.

Given his experience and form over the last few months, van Meekeren is a good addition to your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza has had his moments with bat and ball, scoring 22 runs and picking up three wickets in two matches. Raza has been one of the most in-form players in the last year or so with big knocks with the bat.

Given the conditions on offer, Raza is a fine captaincy choice for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Colin Ackermann

Colin Ackermann has done well with the bat in the series, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate of 72.22. Ackermann has also added value with the ball with two wickets in the previous game too.

Like Raza, Ackermann has a heap of experience to fall back on as well, making him a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Colin Ackermann 78 runs in 2 matches Scott Edwards 43 runs in 2 matches Paul van Meekeren 4 wickets in 2 matches Blessing Muzarabani 1 wicket in 2 matches Sikandar Raza 22 runs in 2 matches

ZIM vs NED match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Scott Edwards is a talented wicket-keeper batter who predominantly plays in the middle order. Edwards looked in good touch in the previous game with a 28-ball 36. With Edwards boasting an ODI average of 37.14, he could be a brilliant addition to your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Clive Madande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (c), Colin Ackermann (vc), Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani, Shariz Ahmed

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batter: Max O'Dowd (vc)

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Colin Ackermann, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl (c)

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans

Poll : 0 votes