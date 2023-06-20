Zimbabwe will take on Netherlands in Match No. 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Zimbabwe started this tournament with a big win over Nepal. The Craig Ervine-led side hunted down 291 with 5.5 overs to spare and eight wickets in hand. They were decent with the ball but Zimbabwe’s top-order came to the party big time to give them a splendid start.

This will be the first match of the tournament for Netherlands. They have one win and four losses in ODI cricket this year. In the warm-up games, they lost to Sri Lanka by three wickets, but beat Ireland to gather some momentum.

ZIM vs NED, Match Details

The 5th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played on June 20 2023 at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZIM vs NED

Date & Time: June 20 2023, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Harare Sports Club is usually a very good one to bat on and Zimbabwe chased down 291 in the last game at this ground. There is some movement for the pacers, especially with the new ball.

ZIM vs NED Probable Playing 11 today

Zimbabwe Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands Team News

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein

Today’s ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards

Scott Edwards has been consistent with the bat for Netherlands. The wicketkeeper-batter has got 124 runs in five ODI innings at a strike-rate of 100.81 in 2023. He looked in good touch in the warm-up games.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine

Craig Ervine is in top form with the bat. The experienced batter top-scored and struck a fine ton for Zimbabwe in their game against Nepal. He amassed 121 not out which came off 128 deliveries and he hit 15 fours along with one six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shariz Ahmad

Shariz Ahmad can be very effective with both the bat and the ball. The 20-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder has returned with nine wickets from five ODIs this year. He has chipped in with 56 runs with the bat. In the two warm-up encounters, he took three wickets and made 45 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Ngarava

Richard Ngarava bowled an excellent spell against Nepal. The Zimbabwe left-arm seamer returned with figures of 4/43 from nine overs. He has taken nine scalps in five innings in ODI cricket in 2023.

ZIM vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Sean Williams

Sean Williams batted magnificently in the last encounter. The left-handed all-rounder racked up a match-winning 102 not out off just 70 deliveries and struck 13 fours along with one six. He also bowled four overs with the ball.

Max O'Dowd

Max O'Dowd has been batting well in the 50-over format this year. The Netherlands opener has scored 204 runs in five matches in 2023. His overall ODI average reads 37.34.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Craig Ervine (ZIM)

Max O'Dowd (NED)

Richard Ngarava (ZIM)

Shariz Ahmad (NED)

ZIM vs NED match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and experienced names in their ranks who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Blessing Muzarabani could be the ones to watch out for.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe vs Netherlands - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O'Dowd, Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Teja Nidamanuru

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Shariz Ahmad

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe vs Netherlands - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O'Dowd, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Aryan Dutt

