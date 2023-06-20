ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against the Netherlands (NED) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, June 20.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe won their last match against Nepal by eight wickets. The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season. The Netherlands will give it their all to win the match, but Zimbabwe are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZIM vs NED Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will be played on June 20 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs NED, Match 5

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is a well-balanced one, where there are plenty of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. You might see a high-scoring match with wickets from pacers, especially death-over bowlers.

ZIM vs NED Form Guide

ZIM - W

NED - Will be playing their first match

ZIM vs NED Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

C Ervine (c), W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, R Burl, Clive Madande (wk), J Gumbie, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, W Masakadza, T Chatara

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

B de Leede, W Barresi, M O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, S Edwards (c & wk), A Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, V Kingma, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Edwards

S Edwards is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Madande is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M O'Dowd

C Ervine and M O'Dowd are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Madhevere played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Williams

S Raza and S Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B de Leede is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Ngarava

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Ngarava and B Muzarabani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Van Beek is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZIM vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

S Williams

S Williams will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 102 runs in the last match.

C Ervine

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Ervine the captain as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 121 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs NED, Match 5

R Ngarava

C Ervine

B de Leede

S Raza

S Williams

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: M O'Dowd, C Ervine, W Madhevere

All-rounders: R Burl, S Williams, S Raza, B de Leede

Bowlers: B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, L Van Beek

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: M O'Dowd, C Ervine

All-rounders: R Burl, S Williams, S Raza, B de Leede

Bowlers: W Masakadza, R Ngarava, L Van Beek, V Kingma

