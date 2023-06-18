ZIM vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers – June 18, 2023

Zimbabwe and Nepal will lock horns in the first ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match on June 18 at 12:30 PM IST at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

The 10 teams are split into two groups. Each country will play four group games, with the top three from each group advancing to the Super Six stage.

Zimbabwe secured a 2-1 victory in the ODI series against the Netherlands in March 2023. Before that, they also emerged victorious in warm-up matches against Oman and Scotland.

Meanwhile, Nepal became champions in the ACC Premier Cup 2023 by defeating UAE in the finals. However, UAE managed to defeat them in a warm-up match for the Cricket World Cup. Further, Nepal made a comeback in the next match against Oman, winning by two wickets.

Considering the upcoming ZIM vs NEP Dream11 prediction match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP) - 9 credits

Sandeep Lamichhane's remarkable performances on the cricket field have established him as a highly promising talent in the international arena. In his most recent eight one-day innings, he has managed to take an impressive tally of 24 wickets. With his current form and ability to consistently take wickets, Lamichhane brings immense value to his side.

Hence, Sandeep will be a great choice for vice-captain of your ZIM vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Sean Williams (ZIM) - 8.5 credits

Sean Williams will be the second-hottest pick in the fantasy teams. He has been in red-hot form with both the bat and ball, making him a valuable asset. In his last four ODI matches, Williams has mustered an impressive total of 217 runs while also taking five wickets. He has displayed remarkable batting skills at the top order and has proven to be an effective bowler, contributing valuable overs for his team.

Considering his recent performances, Sean Williams is a top contender for captain or vice-captain options.

#1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) - 9 credits

Sikandar Raza can anchor innings and build partnerships, as well as play aggressive strokes when required. Apart from batting prowess, Raza has a knack for breaking crucial partnerships and taking pivotal wickets. Notably, he has scored an impressive 179 runs in his last four games, including an unbeaten century in a warm-up match, and has also taken eight wickets

Owing to this, Raza emerges as an excellent choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

