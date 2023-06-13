ZIM vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-up match – June 13, 2023

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Oman (OMN) are poised to face off in their first warm-up fixture on June 13 at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare. Both teams will look to get as much preparation as possible ahead of the ICC CWC Qualifiers. This fixture will give them ample opportunity to acclimatize to the current conditions. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm IST.

Zimbabwe and Oman have never come head-to-head in ODI cricket. It will be interesting to see how the clash plays out as the two teams lock horns for the first time in international cricket.

On that note, let us look at the top three players you should pick as your captain or vice-captain for the ZIM vs OMN Dream11 prediction match.

ZIM vs OMN Squad for Today's Match

Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

#3 Jatinder Singh (OMN) - 8.5 credits

Jatinder Singh (Image Courtesy: Oman Cricket)

Jatinder, a batter from Oman, has played several watch-winning knocks to power his side to emphatic victories. In his short ODI career, he has scored 1155 runs at a formidable strike rate of 31.21, which also includes his career-best score of 118*.

Jatinder is a treat to watch once he gets going and we recommend picking him as the captain or vice-captain for your ZIM vs OMN Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Sean Williams (ZIM) - 8.5 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Williams is yet another talented all-rounder to watch out for who can stun any opposition. He is a long-standing member of Zimbabwe cricket and has scored 4386 runs at an impressive average of 35.08. He has notched up five centuries and 33 half-centuries in his prolific limited-overs career.

Williams can also be very potent with the ball. Sean has picked up 80 wickets at a stunning economy rate of 4.93 RPO, which includes his best bowling figures of 4/43. Williams is a very battle-hardened all-rounder and you should feature him in your ZIM vs OMN Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) - 9 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Raza is a true match-winner for Zimbabwe and has a lot of experience in playing international as well as franchise cricket. He has notched up 3764 runs in 123 ODI innings at a commendable average of 36.19. Besides, he also has six centuries and 20 half centuries to his name, which includes his best individual score of 141.

Raza can be a very tricky customer with the ball too and has picked up 76 ODI wickets with an economy rate of just under 5 RPO. He possesses a variety of talents and should be a part of your ZIM vs OMN Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

