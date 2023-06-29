ZIM vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 29, 2023

Zimbabwe and Oman will meet in the first Super Six game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Thursday, June 29.

While Zimbabwe will look to continue their dominance, Oman desperately need a win to stay in the race for a World Cup berth.

Here, we are looking at the top 3 players who could be captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 Prediction ZIM vs OMN team.

#3 Sean Williams (ZIM) - 9 Credits

Sean Williams is coming off a stunning innings in the last game

In this tournament so far, Sean Williams has scored 390 runs from four games, including 174 against the United States of America in his last game. He will look to continue in the same flow and build partnerships with Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza in the middle order.

Sean Williams is one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction team.

#2 Bilal Khan (OMN) - 9 Credits

In the bowling department, Bilal Khan from Oman has claimed 21 wickets at an economy rate of 5.97 in the last 10 matches he has played. In the ongoing tournament, Bilal has taken 9 wickets in four matches at an average of 21.22 and an economy rate of 5.62.

He is coming off a 5-wicket haul against Scotland, having conceded just 55 runs in his 10 overs, including two maidens. Bilal Khan will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction team.

#1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) - 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza is the man of the moment

Sikandar Raza has been a brilliant all-rounder for Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He has scored 218 runs in four matches and has added valuable runs in the middle order. His partnership with Sean Williams has been instrumental for Zimbabwe to put a good score on board.

He scored a fantastic 27-ball 48 in his last match against the USA and claimed a couple of wickets, giving away only 15 runs in five overs. No wonder, Sikandar Raza will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction team.

