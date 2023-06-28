ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Match 1

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on Oman (OMN) in the first game of the Super Sixes stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday (June 29).
Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs OMN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and the pitch report for the game.
Zimbabwe are full of confidence and drive as they embark on their Super Sixes campaign, having won all four of their league games. They have displayed outstanding performances throughout the tournament, setting high expectations for their upcoming games.
Oman, meanwhile, have secured their spot in the Super Sixes as the last team from Group B, winning two of their four games. They have the likes of Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem and Ayaan Khan, who will look to cause an upset against the hosts.
ZIM vs OMN, Match Details
The first game of the Super Sixes stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 between Zimbabwe and Oman will be played on June 29, 2023, at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 12.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ZIM vs OMN, Match 1, Super Sixes
Date & Time: June 29, 2023, 12.30 pm IST
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
ZIM vs OMN, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is well-balanced. Pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. There could also be some turn for spinners, making the contest between bat and the ball equal.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches Won by team batting first: 3
Matches Won by team bowling first: 2
Average 1st innings score: 256
Average 2nd innings score: 220
ZIM vs OMN Probable Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Team News
Craig Ervine could make a comeback after missing the previous game.
Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI
Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava
Oman Team News
No major injury concerns
Oman Probable Playing XI
Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan
Today's ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Joylord Gumbie (169 runs in 4 matches, Average: 42.25)
Gumbie has had a fine campaign with the bat, scoring 169 runs at an average of 42.25 in four games. He's a safe pick from the wicketkeeper's section.
Top Batter Pick
Craig Ervine (218 runs in 3 matches, Average: 109.00)
Ervine is expected to return after missing the previous game. He's an impressive batsman in great form, scoring 218 runs at an exceptional average of 109.00 in three games, making him a must-have player.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sikandar Raza (218 runs & eight wickets in 4 matches, Average: 109.00)
Raza has led the team well with his all-round skill set and ability to win games single-handily, making him a multiplier captaincy choice. He has amassed 218 runs at an average of 109.00 and taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.17 in four games.
Top Bowler Pick
Bilal Khan (9 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 21.22)
Khan is an experienced bowler with plenty of experience. He has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.62 in four games and could be a good pick.
ZIM vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices
Sean Williams
Williams is a talented batter who could be a great pick. He generally bats in the top order and has scored 390 runs at an excellent average of 130.00 and strike rate of 152.94 in four games.
Ayaan Khan
Khan has been one of the most consistent players for Oman. He has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and taken two wickets in four games. Given his left-arm spin bowling ability, he could be a valuable pick.
Five must-picks for ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Zeeshan Maqsood
Ryan Burl
Brad Evans
Richard Ngarava
Mohammad Nadeem
ZIM vs OMN match expert tips
Sikandar Raza as captain of your ZIM vs OMN Dream11 team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities and with the pitch favouring bowlers.
ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Joylord Gumbie
Batters: Craig Ervine, Kashyap Prajapati
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Richard Ngarava
ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Joylord Gumbie
Batters: Jatinder Singh
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza