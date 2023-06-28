ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Match 1

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on Oman (OMN) in the first game of the Super Sixes stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday (June 29).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs OMN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and the pitch report for the game.

Zimbabwe are full of confidence and drive as they embark on their Super Sixes campaign, having won all four of their league games. They have displayed outstanding performances throughout the tournament, setting high expectations for their upcoming games.

Oman, meanwhile, have secured their spot in the Super Sixes as the last team from Group B, winning two of their four games. They have the likes of Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem and Ayaan Khan, who will look to cause an upset against the hosts.

ZIM vs OMN, Match Details

The first game of the Super Sixes stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 between Zimbabwe and Oman will be played on June 29, 2023, at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 12.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZIM vs OMN, Match 1, Super Sixes

Date & Time: June 29, 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

ZIM vs OMN, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is well-balanced. Pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. There could also be some turn for spinners, making the contest between bat and the ball equal.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 256

Average 2nd innings score: 220

ZIM vs OMN Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Team News

Craig Ervine could make a comeback after missing the previous game.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Oman Team News

No major injury concerns

Oman Probable Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Today's ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joylord Gumbie (169 runs in 4 matches, Average: 42.25)

Gumbie has had a fine campaign with the bat, scoring 169 runs at an average of 42.25 in four games. He's a safe pick from the wicketkeeper's section.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (218 runs in 3 matches, Average: 109.00)

Ervine is expected to return after missing the previous game. He's an impressive batsman in great form, scoring 218 runs at an exceptional average of 109.00 in three games, making him a must-have player.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (218 runs & eight wickets in 4 matches, Average: 109.00)

Raza has led the team well with his all-round skill set and ability to win games single-handily, making him a multiplier captaincy choice. He has amassed 218 runs at an average of 109.00 and taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.17 in four games.

Top Bowler Pick

Bilal Khan (9 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 21.22)

Khan is an experienced bowler with plenty of experience. He has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.62 in four games and could be a good pick.

ZIM vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Sean Williams

Williams is a talented batter who could be a great pick. He generally bats in the top order and has scored 390 runs at an excellent average of 130.00 and strike rate of 152.94 in four games.

Ayaan Khan

Khan has been one of the most consistent players for Oman. He has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and taken two wickets in four games. Given his left-arm spin bowling ability, he could be a valuable pick.

Five must-picks for ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Zeeshan Maqsood

Ryan Burl

Brad Evans

Richard Ngarava

Mohammad Nadeem

ZIM vs OMN match expert tips

Sikandar Raza as captain of your ZIM vs OMN Dream11 team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities and with the pitch favouring bowlers.

ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

ZIM vs OMN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Joylord Gumbie

Batters: Craig Ervine, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

ZIM vs OMN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Joylord Gumbie

Batters: Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

