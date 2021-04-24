Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd T20I - April 25th, 2021

Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Zimbabwe were simply excellent in the second T20I, winning the contest by 19 runs to keep the series alive. Batting first, the African nation were restricted to just 118 runs. In response, Pakistan were bowled out for 99.

Although losing the second T20I is bound to be demoralizing for Pakistan, the visitors are still the favorites to win the series. They won the first match by 11 runs, with Mohammad Rizwan starring with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 82 off 61 deliveries.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Fakhar Zaman

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohd Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date and Time: 25th April, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 120.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwann, Wesley Madhevere, Danish Aziz, Babar Azam, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Fakhar Zaman, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Wesley Madhevere, Danish Aziz, Babar Azam, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

Captain: Luke Jongwe. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hasnain