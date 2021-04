Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st Test - April 29th, 2021

The first Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will start at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Despite winning the second T20I, Zimbabwe ultimately lost the series 2-1, with Pakistan emerging victorious in the first and third matches. In the series decider, the visitors posted 165 runs while batting first. In response, Zimbabwe could only manage 141, losing the contest by 24 runs.

Pakistan will be high on confidence and will start as favorites in the Test series. While the Asian outfit are fifth in the ICC Test team rankings, Zimbabwe occupy the last position.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor (wk), Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi

Pakistan

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date and Time: 29th April, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced one, which will provide a good contest between bat and ball. But the bowlers could get the upper hand if they get their lines and lengths right.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwann, Brendan Taylor, Tarisai Musakanda, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Fawad Alam, Shaheen Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, Hasan Ali

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwann, Brendan Taylor, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Shaheen Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, Hasan Ali

Captain: Luke Jongwe. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi