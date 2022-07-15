ZIM vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Semi-final 1

The first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B will see Papua New Guinea (PNG) lock horns with Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday, July 15.

Zimbabwe have been sensational in the tournament, winning all of their games so far. They come into the fixture on the back of a brilliant win over USA, with the likes of Sikandar Raza and Wellington Masakadza starring with the bat and ball, respectively. Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold with just one win in three matches. However, they have a decent roster to fall back on, with the duo of Assad Vala and Charles Amini being key to their fortunes. With a place in the qualifier final in the offing, an entertaining game beckons in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Kabua Morea, Simon Atai and Semi Kamea.

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza.

Match Details

ZIM vs PNG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B, Group A, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

Although the pitch has gotten better over the course of the week in Bulawayo, there should be some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers won't get much help early on, allowing batters to go on the attack in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss given the nature of the track. 160 should be par at the venue, with wickets in hand being crucial.

Today's ZIM vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has been in decent form for Zimbabwe over the last few games, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. He has a good technique against pace, holding him in good stead in the powerplay phase. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Chakabva is a fine pick in your ZIM vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Assad Vala: Assad Vala is Papua New Guinea's most experienced player and is capable of coming up with big knocks at the top of the order. The PNG captain has not been at his best so far, unable to convert starts into big ones. With the experienced batter being a good player of spin, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Charles Amini: Charles Amini has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat, scoring a handy cameo in the previous game against Hong Kong. Apart from his batting skills, Amini adds value with the ball as well, holding him in good stead. With Amini's skill-set bound to come in handy, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani is a skilled white-ball bowler who has some experience to fall back on in the T20 format. While he is known for his new-ball spells, Muzarabani can hold his own in the death overs as well. With Muzarabani coming into the game on the back of some good form, he can be backed to pick up more wickets against Papua New Guinea.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Important stats for ZIM vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Craig Ervine - 915 runs in 43 T20I matches, Average: 23.46

Blessing Muzarabani - 28 wickets in 24 T20I matches, SR: 19.93

Tony Ura - 83(33) vs Hong Kong in the previous T20I

ZIM vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B)

ZIM vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Sikandar Raza, Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Semo Kamea.

Captain: Craig Ervine. Vice-captain: Assad Vala.

ZIM vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Sikandar Raza, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Semo Kamea.

Captain: Sean Williams. Vice-captain: Charles Amini.

