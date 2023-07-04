ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 4, 2023

Zimbabwe and Scotland will meet for the sixth Super Six game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this important clash on Tuesday, July 4.

Zimbabwe will look for a strong comeback after losing to Sri Lanka in their last game. On the other hand, Scotland defeated the West Indies in their last fixture and will be brimming with confidence ahead of the next match.

Here we are looking at the top three players who could be good picks as captain or vice-captain for ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

#3 Sean Williams (ZIM) – 9 Credits

Sean Williams in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Sean Williams has been in brilliant form in the tournament, scoring 588 runs from six games, including three centuries and two fifties. He will look to continue with the same flow and anchor the innings in the middle order.

Williams' partnership with Sikandar Raza has been key for Zimbabwe in the tournament. Hence, Sean Williams is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

#2 Brandon McMullen (SCO)- 9 Credits

Brandon McMullen has scored 224 runs and picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 4.33 so far in the tournament. He is coming off a match-winning performance against the West Indies where he scored 69 runs and scalped three wickets conceding 32 runs.

McMullen is currently the highest run-scorer for Scotland and will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

#1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM)- 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza has scored 291 runs in five innings and also picked up nine wickets in six matches in the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He brings a lot of experience in the side. Raza will be looking to deliver tight spells in the middle overs. Even in the last match, he contributed as an all-rounder.

No wonder, Sikandar Raza will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

